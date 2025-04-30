'Sadly one of them dropped out' - Hallgrimsson's innovative May friendlies idea scuppered at short notice

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON’S HOPES of securing additional friendly matches in May for the purpose of his Championship players have been frustrated, with one scheduled opponent backing out of their agreement.

The 42 reported last month that Hallgrimsson hoped to add more friendly games to the present June schedule of Senegal and Luxembourg, to allow him assess broader squad options.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the MiWadi FAI Football Camps, Hallgimrsson confirmed his plans for the games have been scuppered.

The FAI had secured two games against separate teams for the end of May in a venue outside of Ireland, but after one of their opponents withdrew, the FAI pulled the plug on the whole trip. The games at home to Senegal on 6 June and away to Luxembourg on 10 June are going ahead as planned.

“Sadly one of them dropped out and we couldn’t find a replacement,” said Hallgrimsson. “So, we had to give that up. We did try to find another opponent.

“There is nothing we can do, we tried really hard and I have to give the federation credit with trying very hard to find something else.

“We didn’t want to do one game. It was just both cost and the [quality of the remaining] opponent, we needed at least one good opponent.”

Hallgrimsson planned to have those games in May exclusively for the benefit of Championship players whose regular seasons end this Saturday, 3 May, more than a month before the scheduled Senegal game.

He also envisaged reserving the Senegal and Luxmebourg games for his Premier League and European-based players, whose seasons wrap up later in May, while filling the gaps in the squad with new call-ups to assess his wider talent pool.

Shamrock Rovers’ defender Josh Honohan, former Rovers’ forward Johnny Kenny, St. Mirren midfielder Killian Phillips, ex-Irish U21 captain Joe Hodge, Spanish-born midfielder John Patrick Finn, and Spanish-Irish defender Anselmo Garcia Macnulty are all on his radar.

“We want to give them extended time off because we need everyone fresh for September, everything is about September, October, November,” said Hallgrimsson of his initial plans.

“So, to split their holiday in half, there is always more risk of injuries when you stop-start. And we really had a good feeling after the March camp, I thought it was a good camp and kind of felt this was a squad we can build on. By having some of them half-fit in June, it can scramble that feeling.”

Some of those Championship players will now be called into action for the June games, though Hallgrimsson plans to limit their involvement as best he can. Those involved in play-offs are more likely to be called up.

“When it comes to June, we can play better with match fit players,” he said.

“There’s pros and cons, positives and negatives. We’re thinking about September, October and November without disrespecting this June window.”

Hallgrimsson said Gavin Bazunu is unlikely to be involved in the summer games, as he has had an operation on his knee: the goalkeeper’s loan stint at Standard Liege was cut short by the same injury earlier this month. Chiedozie Ogbene will not be ready to return from his achilles problem either, while Sammie Szmodics’ involvement will depend on whether he can recover from injury before Ipswich’s Premier League season is out.

Hallgrimsson also confirmed his side are tracking a number of players willing to transfer association to represent Ireland, though none will be ready to be involved in the June games.

Meanwhile, the Irish manager confirmed he met Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley for a coffee recently, after Bradley had criticised Hallgrimsson for what he perceived was an urge for players to leave the League of Ireland to be considered for international honours.

“It went really good and I think he would say the same,” said Hallgrimsson.

“He’s just outspoken, if he feels something, he just expresses it and sometimes it’s a quality that gets in your face but that’s [him being] honest. You know better than me. If I understood him correctly, he’s just enthusiastic about things and he will express his emotions and feelings and what he thinks, and good.

“I need to know as the national team coach that this is the team of all Irish people and everybody should have an opinion. If nobody would have an opinion we would be doing something majorly wrong. I need to accept that people have an opinion on the national team, whether I agree with them or not.

“That’s how he explained it and I really admire that. He’s just outspoken and is not afraid to say what he’s thinking.”

Hallgrimsson was also asked for his reaction to Marc Canham’s surprise announcement that he is stepping away as the FAI’s chief football officer. Canham led the search process that eventually led to Hallgrimsson’s appointment, and it was to Canham the Irish manager reported.

“He called me the day before they announced it and explained it to me,” said Hallgrimsson of Canham’s decision.

“I like him a lot, because of his professionalism, everything he says and does is in sync.

“He’s a trustworthy person so I always felt I could tell him whatever I felt and that would stay with him. I’m going to miss him. He was of course the guy who I reported to and was my contact in the association. A good guy. I know he’s been under pressure, he’s been criticised for some of the things he has implemented but whatever he did, I know it came from a good place. He is trying to help Irish football to improve.”