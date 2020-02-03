O'Rourke in contact with Gough after criticism of language used in RTÉ TV GAA debate

RTÉ HAVE STATED that they understand that pundit Colm O’Rourke has been in contact with referee David Gough in relation to the criticism of the language used on last night’s Allianz League Sunday programme.

O’Rourke was criticised after stating that removing contact from Gaelic football would turn it into ‘a namby-pamby pansy-boy game’ when a discussion was being held over the black card rule in the game.

Leading referee Gough tweeted he was ‘disgusted’ by the use of ‘homophobic language’ on national TV while former Cork player Conor Cusack also pointed that an ‘outdated label’ was being used on the programme.

When contacted byThe42 today, RTÉ issued this statement in reply and they now consider the matter closed.

“It is RTE’s understanding that Colm O’Rourke and David Gough have been in touch with each other privately on this matter.”