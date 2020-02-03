This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 February, 2020
O'Rourke in contact with Gough after criticism of language used in RTÉ TV GAA debate

The comments were made during a discussion on the black card on last night’s programme.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 3 Feb 2020, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 15,855 Views 23 Comments
RTÉ pundit Colm O'Rourke.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE STATED that they understand that pundit Colm O’Rourke has been in contact with referee David Gough in relation to the criticism of the language used on last night’s Allianz League Sunday programme.

O’Rourke was criticised after stating that removing contact from Gaelic football would turn it into ‘a namby-pamby pansy-boy game’ when a discussion was being held over the black card rule in the game.

Leading referee Gough tweeted he was ‘disgusted’ by the use of ‘homophobic language’ on national TV while former Cork player Conor Cusack also pointed that an ‘outdated label’ was being used on the programme.

When contacted byThe42 today, RTÉ issued this statement in reply and they now consider the matter closed.

“It is RTE’s understanding that Colm O’Rourke and David Gough have been in touch with each other privately on this matter.”

