Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Reilly has made two starts and four substitute appearances for Connacht in the URC this season.
Injury List

Connacht scrum-half Reilly set to miss 12 weeks following ankle surgery

Reilly set to face long spell on the sidelines following surgery on damaged ankle ligaments.
36 minutes ago

CONNACHT SCRUM-HALF Colm Reilly is expected to miss the next 12 weeks while he recovers following ankle surgery.

The 24-year-old had been an ever-present in Connacht’s matchday 23 for the opening rounds of the United Rugby Championship, and started both games in South Africa.

Reilly was ruled out of last weekend’s defeat to Leinster, and Connacht confirmed on Tuesday that he has undergone surgery on ligament damage.

“[He] is expected to be unavailable for 12 weeks,” a team update stated.

In better news for Pete Wilkins’ side, Bundee Aki (hamstring), Gavin Thornbury (knee) and Shayne Bolton (hamstring) have all been passed fit and available for selection ahead of Friday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Union Bordeaux Bègles.

But Tiernan O’Halloran and Oisin Dowling will need further assessment on their respective foot and shoulder injuries. 

