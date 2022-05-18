In-demand UCD striker Whelan hit with serious injury blow

IRELAND U21 STRIKER COLM Whelan has ruptured his cruciate knee ligament, an injury sustained weeks before he was expected to leave UCD.

Whelan is among the most in-demand players in the League of Ireland, and was expected to make a move when he concludes his studies at UCD this summer. He and team-mate Liam Kerrigan spent some time at Lincoln City a couple of weeks ago, while champions Shamrock Rovers have also been linked with a move.

Whelan’s progress has now been stymied by serious injury, sustained in UCD’s victory away to Finn Harps last Friday.

“Unfortunately Collie will be out for the foreseeable future as he ruptured his cruciate”, UCD boss Andy Meyler told the Irish Mirror, confirming the striker will be out for between six and nine months.

Advertisement

Whelan has scored four goals in the Premier Division this season – almost half of his side’s total – and netted 22 times in UCD’s promotion season from the First Division last year, form which earned him recognition at Irish U21 level.