Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 18 May 2022
Advertisement

In-demand UCD striker Whelan hit with serious injury blow

The Irish U21 international will miss at least six months of action.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 18 May 2022, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,317 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5767074
Colm Whelan receives treatment having been injured against Finn Harps.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Colm Whelan receives treatment having been injured against Finn Harps.
Colm Whelan receives treatment having been injured against Finn Harps.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

IRELAND U21 STRIKER COLM Whelan has ruptured his cruciate knee ligament, an injury sustained weeks before he was expected to leave UCD. 

Whelan is among the most in-demand players in the League of Ireland, and was expected to make a move when he concludes his studies at UCD this summer. He and team-mate Liam Kerrigan spent some time at Lincoln City a couple of weeks ago, while champions Shamrock Rovers have also been linked with a move. 

Whelan’s progress has now been stymied by serious injury, sustained in UCD’s victory away to Finn Harps last Friday. 

“Unfortunately Collie will be out for the foreseeable future as he ruptured his cruciate”, UCD boss Andy Meyler told the Irish Mirror, confirming the striker will be out for between six and nine months. 

Whelan has scored four goals in the Premier Division this season – almost half of his side’s total – and netted 22 times in UCD’s promotion season from the First Division last year, form which earned him recognition at Irish U21 level. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie