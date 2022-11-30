Membership : Access or Sign Up
Derry City sign Ireland U21 international Whelan from UCD

The promising striker joins the FAI Cup champions on a two-year deal.

1 hour ago 803 Views 0 Comments
Big move: Colm Whelan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Colm Whelan has signed for Derry City on a two-year deal.

The promising striker is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament knee injury, and will join the newly-crowned FAI Cup champions from UCD.

Whelan, 22, was prolific during his time with the Students, scoring 44 goals in 66 games.

“We are delighted to welcome Colm to the club — he is a player with an extremely bright future in the game,” Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins said.

“He has a lot of games under his belt at such a young age and has a fantastic goal-scoring record. Myself and the staff are really excited to get working with Colm and helping him develop further at Derry City.”

Whelan himself is also relishing a new chapter. “I watched the FAI Cup final and was really impressed by what Derry and their fans did that weekend,” he enthused.

“I’ve only played once at the Brandywell so far — a 7-1 defeat– so I’ll have to make sure there are many better nights than that one. I can’t wait to get started and can promise supporters a lot of hard work and hopefully a lot of goals.”

UCD sent their best to Whelan while confirming the Kilkenny star’s departure on Twitter. 

“Everyone at the club wishes Colm all the best in his career and wish to extend our gratitude for his incredibly successful period here, netting 44 times in 66 appearances. In particular his magnificent 25 from 31 which helped catapult us back to the Premier Division in 2020/2021.

“Good luck Colm and thank you.”

