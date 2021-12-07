Ireland U21 striker Whelan claims November Player of the Month award after netting 25 goals

THE FINAL SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award of 2021 has gone to UCD striker Colm Whelan.

25 goals in all competitions from the Ireland U21 international helped Andy Myler’s Students win promotion to the Premier Division via the play-offs.

Whelan’s November highlights included two goals against Treaty United and a brilliant free-kick and an assist for Paul Doyle as they overcame Bray Wanderers, before his winner in the promotion/relegation decider.

2021 FAI Cup winner Chris Forrester came second the voting, while Johnny Kenny of Sligo Rovers was third.

“To win the award is a great feeling,” Whelan said. “I’m over the moon.

It’s nice to be recognised and to be the first player from a First Division club to win it since 2015 (UCD’s Ryan Swan).”

Celebrating promotion to the Premier Division. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Whelan is not the only youth product of Thomastown United in Kilkenny to have hit the headlines in recent weeks, as Ireland and Wexford Youths midfielder Ellen Molloy was also recognised for her performances.

“Ellen won the Women’s National League award for November as well so Thomastown will definitely be buzzing with that,” he adds.

“They’re a great club and they’ve always supported us so we’re happy to be making them proud.”

