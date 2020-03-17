This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Colts reportedly sign 8-time Pro Bowl quarterback to $25 million contract

The next domino in free agency has fallen, with the Indianapolis signing Philip Rivers.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 10:35 PM
48 minutes ago 1,873 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5049486
Philip Rivers in his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Philip Rivers in his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Philip Rivers in his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS have signed eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Having previously spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers is said to have inked a deal worth $25million.

Rivers will be expected to start for the Colts ahead of Jacoby Brissett, who led the offense last year in a season that saw Indianapolis finish a disappointing 7-9.

The Colts tipped their hand that they would not be drafting a quarterback when they traded their first-round pick (13th overall) to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Rivers, 38, looked very much like a player in decline in his final season with the Chargers. He passed for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns but was turnover-prone as he threw 20 interceptions.

Indianapolis will hope that playing eight games in their domed Lucas Oil Stadium will help revitalise Rivers in the twilight of his career.

Rivers’ familiarity with Nick Sirianni, who spent two of his four years with the Chargers as the quarterbacks coach, may also have been a motivating factor in his decision to sign for the Colts.

His arrival in Indianapolis removes the Colts as a potential destination for Tom Brady, who earlier on Tuesday announced he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie