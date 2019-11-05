This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Comerford the latest addition to Cody's new-look Kilkenny set-up

The O’Loughlin Gaels clubman won six All-Irelands during his playing career with the Cats.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 10:37 PM
Martin Comerford during his playing days with Kilkenny.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

KILKENNY HAVE CONFIRMED that Martin Comerford will join Brian Cody’s backroom team for the 2020 season, working alongside his former manager as a selector.

The appointment of Comerford, who won six All-Irelands during a glittering playing career with Kilkenny, was confirmed following a county board meeting on Tuesday night. 

It is the latest move in a much-changed Kilkenny set-up for 2020. In October, Derek Lyng stepped away from Cody’s backroom team to take over Kilkenny’s U20 team, while trainer Michael Dempsey also left.

Comerford will join some familiar faces in Cody’s new-look selection committee, with DJ Carey joining in mid-October, while James McGarry, who came on board in 2014, is remaining in his position. 

Along with his six All-Irelands, Comerford also won four National Leagues and three All Stars, before the O’Loughlin Gaels clubman called time on his inter-county career in 2011.

