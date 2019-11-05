Comerford the latest addition to Cody's new-look Kilkenny set-up

KILKENNY HAVE CONFIRMED that Martin Comerford will join Brian Cody’s backroom team for the 2020 season, working alongside his former manager as a selector.

The appointment of Comerford, who won six All-Irelands during a glittering playing career with Kilkenny, was confirmed following a county board meeting on Tuesday night.

It is the latest move in a much-changed Kilkenny set-up for 2020. In October, Derek Lyng stepped away from Cody’s backroom team to take over Kilkenny’s U20 team, while trainer Michael Dempsey also left.

Comerford will join some familiar faces in Cody’s new-look selection committee, with DJ Carey joining in mid-October, while James McGarry, who came on board in 2014, is remaining in his position.

Along with his six All-Irelands, Comerford also won four National Leagues and three All Stars, before the O’Loughlin Gaels clubman called time on his inter-county career in 2011.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!