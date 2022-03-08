Membership : Access or Sign Up
Commons Speaker asks police to investigate Josh Taylor win

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is Catterall’s MP in Chorley.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 9:35 PM
Josh Taylor celebrates his win.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE SPEAKER of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has asked the police to investigate the circumstances of Josh Taylor’s controversial world super-lightweight title win over Jack Catterall in Glasgow last month.

Hoyle, who Catterall’s MP in Chorley, voiced his anger at the outcome in the wake of the contest and has now revealed he has asked Scotland Yard as well as Cabinet officials to investigate potential “undue influence”.

Hoyle said: “Everyone is disgusted by what’s happened – it brings the sport into disrepute. I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police.

“I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston – they are both looking into this.

“I also believe that something seriously went on here – whether it was undue influence, one must question why?”

Catterall was a huge underdog going into the fight against unified world champion Taylor but appeared to dominate most of the contest before dropping a highly-contentious split decision verdict, much to the surprise of many in attendance.

The fall-out prompted British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith to order an investigation into the scoring of the contest.

Smith told TalkSport last week: “I don’t believe any corruption with regards to our officials over here, they just scored it how they saw it.

“I’m not making any excuses for the judges, I thought Jack won the fight and that’s why we’re looking at the scorecards and asking for an explanation.”

