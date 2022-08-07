Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 7 August 2022
Advertisement

Walsh siblings steal the show amid Gold rush for NI's boxers at Commonwealth Games

Aidan and Michaela Walsh both won gold medals on the same day.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 9:55 PM
26 minutes ago 840 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5835720
File pic of the Walsh siblings celebrating Aidan's bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
File pic of the Walsh siblings celebrating Aidan's bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.
File pic of the Walsh siblings celebrating Aidan's bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE WALSH SIBLINGS, Aidan and Michaela, both won gold on a memorable day for Northern Ireland’s boxers at the Commonwealth Games.

On a day in which five gold medals, and one silver, were annexed in Birmingham, the pair of Irish Tokyo 2020 Olympians stole the headlines. 

“I promised my grandad before he died I would win gold,” Michaela said afterwards, as quoted by BBC journalist Ade Adedoyin. “I really felt he was with me and that’s why my emotions came out on the podium. To do it with my brother means so much.”

Michaela put on an exhibition against Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba in the women’s 57kg featherweight final this evening, fighting on her own terms and refusing to be dragged into a brawl.

She dominated from pillar to post, and triumphed on a unanimous points decision.

“Michaela Walsh can at last call herself Commonwealth Games champion after two successive silvers,” as commentator Ron McIntosh said best. The glittering triumph banishes the painful final defeats of 2014 and 2018.

Earlier, her brother Aidan also claimed his first Commonwealth gold after an impressive victory over Tiago Osorio Muxanga of Mozambique in the men’s 71kg decider.

Aidan — who also took silver on the Gold Coast in ’18, but won bronze in Tokyo last summer, and – likewise, dominated his bout, knocking his opponent to the canvas in the first round and continuing in that convincing vein to also seal a unanimous points decision. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Amy Broadhurst, Dylan Eagleson and Jude Gallagher also landed gold medals today.

Dundalk native Broadhurst continued her glittering year — she was crowned world champion in Istanbul in May — with a piece of history, as she became the first female boxer to win Commonwealth gold for Northern Ireland.

She saw off England’s Gemma Paige Richardson in the 60kg final, silencing the home crowd.

Eagleson added the 54kg Commonwealth title to his recent European silver, beating Ghana’s Abraham Mensah the hard way with a superb comeback win.

Gallagher came out on top of the men’s 57kg division after the forced withdrawal of his opponent Joseph Commey of Ghana, while Carly McNaul had to settle for silver in the women’s 50kg final after falling to India’s Nikhat Zareen. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie