Date announced for Community Shield, and it may be played in front of fans at Wembley

Premier League champions Liverpool will face the FA Cup winners on Saturday, 29 August.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 3:36 PM
The Liverpool players with the Premier League trophy.
Image: Phil Noble
Image: Phil Noble

THE COMMUNITY SHIELD will take place on Saturday, 29 August, the Football Association has announced.

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played a fortnight before the scheduled start of the new domestic season on 12 September.

The FA said the kick-off time would be confirmed in due course.

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of supporters into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from 1 October.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break 2 to 10 from September.

Press Association

