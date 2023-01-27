Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Joao Gomes (file pic).
# Transfer News
Competition for Ireland's Hodge as Wolves agree deal for Flamengo midfielder
Joao Gomes is set to join the Premier League club in a €17 million move.
55 minutes ago

WOLVES HAVE agreed to sign Joao Gomes from Flamengo for £15 million (€17 million).

The midfielder, who will provide competition for Ireland U21 midfielder Joe Hodge among others, is due to travel to England next week for a medical, the PA news agency understands.

It marks the end of Wolves’ chase after they pushed hard, with Flamengo keen for Gomes to join Lyon.

The Brazilian club have now agreed to let the 21-year-old move to Molineux with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Gomes only made his club debut in 2020 but has become a star in the Brasileirao.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been backed in the transfer window as the club battle to stay in the Premier League.

Gomes would become Lopetegui’s sixth January signing after Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson and Dan Bentley.

The move may result in less game time for Irish youngster Hodge, who has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, though only one of those has been a Premier League start.

A recent edition of the Express & Star podcast suggested Gomes’ arrival could pave the way for Hodge leaving on loan before the end of the month.

Wolves are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and welcome Liverpool next on 4 February.

Author
Press Association
