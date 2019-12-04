This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Con O'Callaghan's auctioned All-Ireland final jersey raises €15k for seriously-injured clubmate

It brings the total amount to €200,000 — halfway towards the €400,000 target.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,329 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4917680
Con O'Callaghan and Conor Mullally with the cheque.
Image: Support4Drummo
Con O'Callaghan and Conor Mullally with the cheque.
Con O'Callaghan and Conor Mullally with the cheque.
Image: Support4Drummo

IN SEPTEMBER, IT was revealed that Con O’Callaghan was lending his support to a Cuala clubmate in need

Sean Drummond, 24, was left with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and multiple skull and facial fractures when he was knocked down during an accident in London on 23 March.

At the time, he was looking forward to taking up his “dream job” at Amazon Web Services upon completion of his Masters degree in Artificial Intelligence. 

Instead, Sean had to undergo surgery to insert plates into his skull. 

Dublin star O’Callaghan offered to auction his 2019 All-Ireland final jersey in the hope of raising funds for his team-mate. 

Today, the 23-year-old handed over a cheque for €15,000 to Conor Mullally, a friend of Sean and chairperson of the ‘Support4Drummo’ campaign. 

That brings the total raised so far to €200,000, which is still halfway to the €400,000 target. 

Con Jersey Con with his jersey. Source: ebay

“We cannot thank Con enough for this extraordinarily generous gesture,” said Seán’s father, Tommy Drummond. “We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support shown for Seán by his clubmates at Cuala and by the wider GAA community.

We would also like to thank our family, friends and the business community who have been so kind and supportive.”

“Seán has a long, hard road ahead, but with the support of his friends, family and the GAA we hope he will be able to return to the life he once imagined for himself,’’ added O’Callaghan.

A brilliant gesture for a more than worthy cause. 

To donate to ‘Support4Drummo’, go to the GoFundMe page 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie