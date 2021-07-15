Enjoying watching Dublin, Kilkenny 'massive favourites' for Leinster final, and praise for 'trojan' clubmate

CONAL KEANEY IS used to watching on at this stage.

The Dublin great retired from inter-county duty in April, eventually drawing a line in the sand having been in and out of the hurling set-up over the past few years.

The gradual departure meant for a smoother transition to the next chapter.

Initially, watching on, he’d puck every ball from the sidelines or the couch at home, but now he’s fairly relaxed as he balances his spectator duties with those of a father, ensuring his kids soak in the action as much as he does.

That’ll continue to be the case for Saturday evening’s Leinster final against Kilkenny, the sensational semi-final victory over Galway going down a treat in the Keaney household.

“I’m enjoying watching them,” he smiles. “It’s great to see them perform and play to the level that I know that’s there. And it’s great to see them relatively successful so far but it doesn’t matter a whole pile until we get over the line against Kilkenny, really.”

Speaking to launch the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland minor championship finals last week, Keaney was in brilliant form, buoyed by the “very impressive” win over the Tribe.

He shared his optimism and belief in Dublin hurling, his frustrations that “people don’t give Dublin the credit they deserve,” and the “nonsense talk” and “lazy stuff” in the media at times.

The Ballyboden St Enda’s clubman was aggrieved by the fact the four-point win over Galway was labelled a shock or surprise, so his delight for Kenny and the squad shone through with each and every word he uttered.

Mattie’s a real hurling man. He genuinely wants the best for Dublin. He’s been in Dublin a long time obviously with Cuala and he’s an absolute gentleman.

“There was obviously a bit of pressure coming into it, but there is always pressure. It was great for him and the players, the players put in a serious amount of effort as well. There has been a lot of ups and downs over the last while and it was great to see them put back-to-back performances together.

“They had a really good performance against Antrim and another good one against Galway. They just didn’t let Galway play. They didn’t let them breathe at all, they were all over them and their work-rate was incredible. I just hope they can perform like that again and they won’t be far off it.”

Typifying the Dublin fight in Croke Park was James Madden. The defender donned the Sky Blue jersey just a day after burying his father, Noel.

James Madden with Mattie Kenny after the semi-final win.

Madden was a late replacement at wing-back and went on to play a key role as the Dubs held a potent Galway attack to just 1-14. “It just shows you the character of James Madden,” Kenny said afterwards. “He laid his Dad, Noel, to rest yesterday. I talked to him a couple of days ago and he said his Dad would have wanted him to play.”

Keaney echoed the manager’s sentiments.

“Very impressed that he played so well on a really, really tough week. I’m not sure how he… obviously I know James very well, he’s in the club and his family and his Dad went to every game, they were steeped in it.

“I’m just delighted to see him playing so well and I’m sure his Dad would have been absolutely delighted that they got a win as well and James played so well. It’s great, albeit it was a very tough week to come in.

But what character and mental strength from James to do that. That’s exactly what he is, he’s a trojan and he gives it absolutely everything in every game. Hopefully we can get another performance like that out of him on the weekend.

In their first Leinster final since 2014, reigning champions Kilkenny stand in their way once again.

A win would be a “needed boost” for Dublin hurling, getting over the line and silverware crucial.

Undoubtedly underdogs ahead of the showpiece with the Bob O’Keeffe Cup up for grabs at HQ, Keaney feels his county will be written off going into it — but that’s nothing new.

“The easy thing is to say that Galway didn’t perform, they missed frees, just didn’t happen for them and Dublin happened to win basically, and then you put Dublin against Kilkenny in the final.

“But Kilkenny will be roaring favourites after their performance against Wexford obviously. Everyone goes on about the Cody factor that’s there so they are massive favourites going into it.

“But there’s nothing new in that, every time you play Kilkenny they are favourites and they are well used to it too. I think it suits Dublin to go in with a ‘nothing to lose’ attitude but I don’t think that’s what will be underneath all of it. They are going very confident into it. Ultimately Kilkenny are heavy favourites.”

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He continues: “I think it will be pretty much the same Kilkenny attitude as always that comes into it, exactly like when they played Wexford. They’ll come with everything, all guns blazing and they’ll go all out as Kilkenny always do.

“When they get that sniff of victory, they don’t let it go. Whether that’s this Kilkenny team or whether it’s [Brian] Cody that brings it, I don’t know. They just seem to be so dogged and always dig out those results… when they’re so close to getting beaten, they just come out with something special.

“Look, they’re a great team and it’s probably Cody building another team again with some great young lads there. And obviously with TJ [Reid] still flying it, an incredible performance again.

“Everything is stacked in Kilkenny’s favour, there’s no doubt. They’ll be big favourites coming into the Leinster final with the experience and their performance so far. That’s just what it is, I don’t think it will faze Dublin in any shape or form at all.”

Keaney will happily watch on anyway, having adjusted to inter-county retirement without a bother after 20 years of impeccable service to his county’s footballers and hurlers.

While others may watch with a tinge of envy or jealousy, wishing they were out there, the 38-year-old is at peace with his decision.

“I had been obviously mentally adjusting to it for the last number of years and physically now, I don’t wish that I was out playing at the minute with Dublin,” he assures.

“When they were playing at the weekend, I don’t wish that. The body wouldn’t be able to do it, I wouldn’t be able to get around. I’m very happy in the decision myself and I’m just hoping that I can eke a couple of years left with the club out of it – which is proving difficult at the minute.

“But no, I don’t think I had any more to give really.”