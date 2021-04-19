Stalwart Keaney retires from Dublin duty 20 years after his debut

CONAL KEANEY HAS announced his inter-county retirement at the age of 38.

The Ballyboden St Enda’s man made his senior debut for the county’s hurlers as a Leaving Cert student in 2001.

A long-serving player for Dublin in both codes, Keaney lined out solely for the footballers between 2004 and 2010 where he won five Leinster SFC medals.

He switched his allegiance to the hurlers in 2011, playing a key role under Anthony Daly as Dublin won the National League title and reached the All-Ireland semi-final. They also enjoyed Leinster SHC success in 2013.

He retired from inter-county duty for the first time in 2016, but was coaxed out of retirement by Pat Gilroy in 2017.

Source: Conal keaney/Twitter