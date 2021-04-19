BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 19 April 2021
Advertisement

Stalwart Keaney retires from Dublin duty 20 years after his debut

Conal Keaney has announced his inter-county retirement for the second time.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 19 Apr 2021, 9:11 AM
37 minutes ago 981 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5413857
Dublin's Conal Keaney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dublin's Conal Keaney.
Dublin's Conal Keaney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONAL KEANEY HAS announced his inter-county retirement at the age of 38. 

The Ballyboden St Enda’s man made his senior debut for the county’s hurlers as a Leaving Cert student in 2001.

A long-serving player for Dublin in both codes, Keaney lined out solely for the footballers between 2004 and 2010 where he won five Leinster SFC medals.

He switched his allegiance to the hurlers in 2011, playing a key role under Anthony Daly as Dublin won the National League title and reached the All-Ireland semi-final. They also enjoyed Leinster SHC success in 2013.

He retired from inter-county duty for the first time in 2016, but was coaxed out of retirement by Pat Gilroy in 2017.

Tweet by @Conal keaney Source: Conal keaney/Twitter

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie