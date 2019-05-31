Irish footballer's head shave raises over €4,500 for student undergoing treatment for cancer

SHELBOURNE WINGER CONAN Byrne has raised more than €4,500 for one his primary school pupils who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 33-year-old is a sixth class teacher at Rush National School in Dublin, where, following six sessions of treatment, the young student saw his tumour reduced in size before it was successfully removed.

Byrne, who has won the SSE Airtricity League, FAI Cup, EA Sports Cup, President’s Cup and Leinster Senior Cup during a distinguished League of Ireland career, set up a GoFundMe page last month and on Friday took part in a sponsored head shave.

“We were delighted to have him celebrate his Confirmation with his classmates on the 6 April,” Byrne said on the GoFundMe Page. “He has now completed two more treatment sessions and has six remaining. He is a remarkable young man and his family are unbelievably strong people.

“The whole process has taken, and is taking, up a huge amount of their time and is extremely expensive. As a result, the Board of Management of Rush National School have agreed to host a fundraiser for him and his family.

A huge thank you to EVERYONE who donated. The boy even got to shave the first few strands himself which was fantastic.



I'm leaving the donation page open til Sunday so anybody else who wants to donate, please do.https://t.co/Xc6CeehmrQ pic.twitter.com/e9S2XyzDFt — Conan Byrne (@conanbyrnecb7) May 31, 2019

“Having spoken to his Mam, she insisted that part of the funds raised are donated to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. The remainder will help pay for some of the expenses incurred and fund a trip for him. He is a huge Liverpool fan! This would be a surprise!”

This afternoon the Shels forward was true to his word and had his head shaved. “A huge thank you to everyone who donated,” he wrote on Twitter afterwards.

“The boy even got to shave the first few strands himself which was fantastic. I’m leaving the donation page open until Sunday so anybody else who wants to donate, please do.”

You can help donate by clicking here.

