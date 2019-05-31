This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish footballer's head shave raises over €4,500 for student undergoing treatment for cancer

Shelbourne winger and primary school teacher at Rush National School Conan Byrne had his head shaved on Friday for a worthy cause.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 31 May 2019, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,887 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4663261
Byrne has enjoyed a distinguished career with Shelbourne, St Pat's, UCD and Sporting Fingal.
Byrne has enjoyed a distinguished career with Shelbourne, St Pat's, UCD and Sporting Fingal.
Byrne has enjoyed a distinguished career with Shelbourne, St Pat's, UCD and Sporting Fingal.

SHELBOURNE WINGER CONAN Byrne has raised more than €4,500 for one his primary school pupils who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 33-year-old is a sixth class teacher at Rush National School in Dublin, where, following six sessions of treatment, the young student saw his tumour reduced in size before it was successfully removed.

Byrne, who has won the SSE Airtricity League, FAI Cup, EA Sports Cup, President’s Cup and Leinster Senior Cup during a distinguished League of Ireland career, set up a GoFundMe page last month and on Friday took part in a sponsored head shave.

“We were delighted to have him celebrate his Confirmation with his classmates on the 6 April,” Byrne said on the GoFundMe Page. “He has now completed two more treatment sessions and has six remaining. He is a remarkable young man and his family are unbelievably strong people.

“The whole process has taken, and is taking, up a huge amount of their time and is extremely expensive. As a result, the Board of Management of Rush National School have agreed to host a fundraiser for him and his family.

“Having spoken to his Mam, she insisted that part of the funds raised are donated to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. The remainder will help pay for some of the expenses incurred and fund a trip for him. He is a huge Liverpool fan! This would be a surprise!”

This afternoon the Shels forward was true to his word and had his head shaved. “A huge thank you to everyone who donated,” he wrote on Twitter afterwards.

“The boy even got to shave the first few strands himself which was fantastic. I’m leaving the donation page open until Sunday so anybody else who wants to donate, please do.”

You can help donate by clicking here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie