Injured Irish trio will 'definitely' be available for World Cup selection

INJURED IRELAND TRIO Jack Conan, Rónan Kelleher, and Dave Kilcoyne will “definitely” be available for World Cup squad selection, according to head coach Andy Farrell.

However, having been ruled out of contention for tomorrow’s clash with England in Dublin, they are all likely to also miss Ireland’s final warm-up game against Samoa next weekend in Bayonne.

Number eight Conan suffered a foot injury in the win over Italy two weekends ago and stayed in Dublin last week for rehabilitation while the rest of Andy Farrell’s squad travelled to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp.

Conan’s 2019 World Cup was cut short by a foot injury so the Leinster man will hope to continue making positive progress in the next week.

Hooker Kelleher has been bedeviled by injuries in recent seasons and has now picked up a hamstring issue during training, meaning he has yet to be included in a warm-up game matchday 23. While Ireland boss Farrell made cuts in other areas of his squad this week, he retained four hookers amid the concerns over Kelleher.

Meanwhile, loosehead prop Kilcoyne is also believed to be dealing with a hamstring problem and has had to sit out training sessions as he bids to fully recover.

That resulted in Farrell adding the once-capped Jeremy Loughman – who was ahead of Kilcoyne in the Munster pecking order at the end of last season – to what is now a 38-man Ireland training squad. Loughman goes straight into the matchday 23 against England tomorrow.

But Farrell said yesterday that Conan, Kelleher, and Kilcoyne will definitely be in the mix for selection in his final World Cup squad.

“Jack is still ongoing,” said Farrell. “Him, David Kilcoyne, and Rónan Kelleher, they’re not long-term.

“Whether they’re going to be fit for next week or not, we don’t quite know. Probably not.

“Will they be fit for the start of the World Cup and available for selection? Definitely, yes.”