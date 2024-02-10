'He is probably the most naturally gifted player that you will see'

STEPHEN BRADLEY WAS beaming for a few different reasons after watching his Shamrock Rovers side beat St Patrick’s Athletic to lift the President’s Cup last night.

The Hoops boss said he was pleased to see his side look “mentally and physically” ready to try and win a fifth League of Ireland Premier Division title in a row.

A decision was made to give his squad almost two full months off over the winter – they only had three weeks before the start of the 2023 campaign – and Bradley admitted it was only with some introspection of his own

“We’re in a good place,” he said. “I felt it was a mistake by me not to give them enough time off last year.”

You only had to rack up the names of those who didn’t start at Tallaght Stadium last night to once again get a sense of Rovers’ strength in depth.

In defence, centre back Lee Grace was one of five half-time substitutes who were all regulars in the starting XI last season. Captain Roberto Lopes was in the stands after returning to training earlier in the week having reached the last eight of the African Cup of Nations with Cape Verde.

Up top, Rory Gaffney replaced Aaron Greene at the interval and the 34-year-old looked as sharp as ever. Graham Burke was alongside Lopes while on-loan Celtic striker Johnny Kenny was not in the matchday squad but is expected to return to fitness next week.

The same goes for midfielders Richie Towell and the returning Aaron McEneff who has joined on a temporary basis from Perth Glory.

It’s when you examine the quality Bradley has to call on in that area that you once again realise the calibre – and depth – the chasing pack must contend with.

Jack Byrne is continuing his comeback from knee surgery last year while Estonia international Markus Poom played the first 45 minutes before his pre-planned withdrawal. Dylan Watts and Gary O’Neill were both introduced at the break and it didn’t take long for Rovers to take control.

But the moment that opened up the game and led to the first goal was created by Conan Noonan. The 21-year-old midfielder has been around the block and through the mill at Rovers since joining Damien Duff’s U-15 side in 2017.

He emerged into the first team picture under Bradley before being struck down twice during the pandemic and suffering from long Covid. In August 2022 he was advised by doctors to cease involvement in professional football to help his body recover.

Conan Noonan (left) tracks Brandon Kavanagh of St Pat's. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Heart issues were a lasting concern that required regular checks before he was eventually able to resume full training last year. The second half of the campaign saw his involvement increase and now Bradley is hopeful that the Meath native will kick on even more now that he is in a settled environment and felt the gradual benefits of his weekly sessions with the club’s sports psychologist.

“He is probably the most naturally gifted player, both footed, that you will see. I don’t know if you noticed but he was taking the corners with his right and his left. That’s him. He’s ready to play.

“It’s just so pleasing when you say to a young player playing on that stage, he just looks so comfortable. He just looks like one of us which is really, really nice to see. It’s great.

“It’s not about age, profile, experience, if you’re ready, you’re ready, and Conan is ready. If I was one of the midfielders I’d be looking over my shoulder because he’s ready to go.

A host of Premier Division clubs wanted to take Noonan on loan this season with more enquiries in the week leading up to last night’s game. Bradley explained why the club were never going to entertain the offers and the youngster’s two assists only reaffirmed the sense he is primed to make an impact over the course of the season.

“What you have to understand with Conan is that the whole environment is really important. It’s not just about seeing him play football, there’s so much more to Conan than that. Everything has to fit for him.

“I sat down with him and his Dad and he was pretty clear that he feels he’s ready to play and that he wants to show that. That’s great for me to hear that. He’s ready to go.

“A real reality of young players in football, we see it time and time again. Really talented players, with really high levels of ability fall out of love with the game for different reasons. Conan is mentally really strong and resilient, he’s had to show that time and time again in the last two years, because there are times in training you just stand back and applaud some of the stuff he can do.

“Really, it’s just trying to get him to the point where he can do it there [on the pitch]. And there is so much that goes into that mix. He’s playing with that smile on his face, he’s playing with that freedom, there is nothing better as a coach and manager when you look at a player and see them playing like they’re playing in the school playground with their friends, with that freedom.”

Rovers’ strength in depth means Bradley can pick the right moments to allow Noonan that freedom in a season in which he has laid down an early marker.