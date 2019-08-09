This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 9 August, 2019
Irish prop O'Donnell set for Mitre 10 Cup debut alongside Sonny Bill Williams

The Sligo native starts for Counties Manukau on Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 9 Aug 2019, 11:20 AM
19 minutes ago 645 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4758808
O'Donnell in Super Rugby action for the Sunwolves.
Image: Sunwolves
FORMER CONNACHT PROP Conán O’Donnell’s remarkable career adventure continues apace tomorrow, after the Sligo native was named to start for Counties Manukau in their Mitre 10 Cup opener.

O’Donnell, who was released by his native province earlier this year, featured for the Sunwolves of Japan in the closing rounds of the 2019 Super Rugby season, making five appearances.

And after securing a move to New Zealand, the 23-year-old tighthead will line out for the southern Auckland-based outfit against Taranaki at Navigation Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon. 

The Mitre 10 Cup is the highest tier of provincial rugby in New Zealand and has historically acted as a proving ground for Super Rugby, with O’Donnell starting alongside All Black Sonny Bill Williams.

Steve Hansen released the 52-time capped international to play in the opening rounds of the competition as he looks to prove his form and fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Williams started the 16-16 Rugby Championship draw with South Africa in Wellington a fortnight ago but after injuries limited his game-time for the Blues last term, all eyes will be on how the 34-year-old performs on Saturday. 

Hurricanes back row Sam Henwood captains Counties Manukau, while All Black prop Nepo Laulala — the younger brother of former Munster centre Casey Laulala — also starts.



Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

