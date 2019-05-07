Connacht prop O'Donnell joins Japanese Super Rugby outfit

IRISH PROP CONAN O’Donnell has secured a deal to join Japanese outfit the Sunwolves for the second half of the Super Rugby season, following his departure from Connacht.

O’Donnell, who left his native province at the end of the season, has linked up with the Sunwolves in Australia ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies on Sunday.

O'Donnell had been frustrated by injuries at Connacht. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Sunwolves, coached by former All Black Tony Brown, are bottom of the overall Super Rugby standings having won just two of their 11 games during the 2019 campaign.

22-year-old O’Donnell has had limited exposure at senior level with Connacht having been frustrated by a number of injury setbacks in recent seasons after breaking through with the Ireland U20s.

The loosehead started just one game for Andy Friend’s side this season, and while he featured off the bench six times, O’Donnell has left the Sportsground for a new challenge.

