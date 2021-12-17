Confirmed: 9 teams will compete in First Division next year

IT HAS been confirmed that nine teams will compete in the First Division next season.

It was recently announced that Cabinteely and Bray Wanderers have merged, and no new team has entered proceedings, meaning the league will have one team less than in the most recent season.

Four rounds of games have been scheduled, with the season due to get underway on 18 February.

The same format as last year will take place, with the side that finishes first promoted automatically, while the four teams below the champions will compete in the play-offs before the winner gets a chance to play the team that finishes ninth in the top flight for a place in the Premier Division for 2023.

A Football Association of Ireland statement added: “Fixtures for the nine-team SSE Airtricity First Division season will be released on Monday along with the fixture list for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division. Plans for the 2023 First Division will be evaluated during the course of next season.”