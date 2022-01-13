Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 13 January 2022
Blade among five players to commit future to Connacht

Conor Oliver has also extended his stay in the West.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 5:31 PM
47 minutes ago 989 Views 2 Comments
Caolin Blade.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRISH INTERNATIONAL SCRUM-HALF Caolin Blade is among five players to sign contract renewals at Connacht. 

Also committing their futures to the province are Conor Oliver, Tom Farrell, Oran McNulty, and Dylan Tierney-Martin. 

Blade has made 139 appearances for Connacht since his debut in 2014, and made his senior Irish debut against the USA last summer. 

Conor Oliver, who has made a significant impact since his arrival from Munster in 2020, has signed a two-year extension. 

Also signing a two-year deal is centre Tom Farrell, who arrived from the Bedford Blues in 2017. 

Academy products Oran McNulty and Dylan Tierney-Martin have signed two and one-year extensions respectively. 

“I’m really pleased that the five men have all agreed to continue their time here at Connacht”, said Head Coach Andy Friend. “They’re each at different stages of their careers – Caolin is a Connacht native who has come through the system to become a centurion which is a testament to the type of player he is, Tom and Conor are heading into the prime of their careers and will keep getting better, and Oran and Dylan are still starting out on their journeys and will continue to develop and grow.

“We’re building something really positive at Connacht Rugby and today’s news reaffirms that for us. Our contracting is progressing very well and we’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks.”

