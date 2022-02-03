Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 3 February 2022
Connacht's Tom Daly returns from injury after a three-month layoff to start against Ulster

Connacht have handed Denis Buckley a first start of the season.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 12:22 PM
15 minutes ago 474 Views 2 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED their team to take on Ulster tomorrow in the Kingspan Stadium. John Porch, Peter Sullivan and Alex Wootton comprise the back three; Tom Daly – back after a three month injury layoff is in midfield beside Sam Arnold with Conor Fitzgerald also returning to partner Kieran Marmion at half-back.

Fitzgerald was superb in Connacht’s Rainbow Cup win last season in Belfast – while Marmion was a shining light for the province during last week’s miserable defeat to Glasgow.

In the pack, Denis Buckley is partnered by Shane Delahunt and Tietie Tuimauga in the front row – Buckley having fond memories of his trip to Belfast in 2018, when he schooled Tom O’Toole in a memorable win for the westerners.

Niall Murray and Oisín Dowling, superb all season, come back into the starting XV as the preferred locks with Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler together in the back row. Prendergast has been released from international duty.

Connacht Rugby Head Coach Andy Friend said: “We’ve had an honest week with difficult conversations about what happened last weekend. The performance wasn’t nearly good enough and we need to see a major improvement tomorrow against a strong Ulster team who are on a good run of form. We’re welcoming back a number of players for various reasons which is always a plus, and we can take confidence from a good record up in Belfast the last few years.”

Connacht Rugby: John Porch, Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton, Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Tietie Tuimauga, Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (CAPT)

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Greg McGrath, Leva Fifita, Paul Boyle, Colm Reilly, Cathal Forde, Oran McNulty

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

