Connacht's Irish internationals to return for their trip to South Africa

Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham are expected to travel for the games against the Stormers and the Bulls.

By Garry Doyle Monday 19 Sep 2022, 7:18 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND, THE Connacht director of rugby, has said his Irish international stars will be available for this week’s South African tour.

After losing 36-10 to Ulster on Saturday, Connacht now face the Stormers and the Bulls over the next fortnight. As if opening up with away days against three of last year’s URC semi-finalists wasn’t hard enough, Connacht then have to play Munster and Leinster. No other team faces an opening series of games as difficult as they do.

With this in mind, the return of their Irish players will be vital to their chances of success.

“We have a few coming in for the South African trip,” said Friend. “We have got our Ireland players back and some of the boys we didn’t have tonight. Jarrad Butler should also be available.

“The next performance is everything now for us. We knew anyway we were up against tough teams, Ulster away, Stormers away, Bulls away, but at the same time we saw that as a real challenge for us. We still see it as a challenge.

“We are not going to run away from that; we knew exactly what we are getting ourselves in for, that was not a performance we were proud of tonight. It is up to us to change that and we go to Cape Town now to try and do that.”

It is still unclear if captain Jack Carty will join them.

“To be decided,” Friend said.

The coach insisted he wants a significant improvement on Saturday’s outing.

“We have some pretty high desires of what we want to achieve this year. We want to make the play-offs but we’re going to have to fix it and fix it pretty quickly.

“It’s the opening game of the season, we wanted to put on a good performance, give ourselves confidence, but we sit here at the moment and we know we have work to do.”

Garry Doyle
