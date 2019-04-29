This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht ready for shot at Ulster as Friend's men advance 'in good shape'

Winning at Kingspan Stadium earlier in the season gives the westerners confidence they can repeat the trick on Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 29 Apr 2019, 6:35 AM
1 hour ago 733 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4610544

Ryan Bailey reports from Thomond Park

GIVEN CONNACHT ARRIVED with a reconfigured side and more than one eye on the serious business around the corner, Andy Friend wanted to assess his side’s performance against Munster through the prism of three criteria; pride, opportunities and momentum.

“Pride, tick,” the head coach began. “Opportunities, tick. Momentum, we lost but it wasn’t a bad performance.”

Connacht's Finlay Bealham after the match Finlay Bealham made a try-scoring return on Saturday. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Even in defeat, Connacht’s first in five Pro14 outings, there were positives to extract for the western province as they head into their quarter-final showdown with Ulster.

The visitors more than played their part in an entertaining inter-pro at Thomond Park, fronting up in the physicality stakes despite arriving with nothing tangible to play for, while a number of players seized their starting opportunities with standout displays.

Overall, it meant Friend was very pleased with his much-changed side’s showing. 

“Disappointed with the loss, however, quite pleased with a few performances out there,” he continued. “I thought we didn’t stop trying and whilst it’s a loss, that’s the end of the regular season and now we focus towards Ulster.  

“We certainly didn’t go backwards. We haven’t lost momentum. A win there would have given us massive momentum, but the mood in the changing room at the end there was, we didn’t win, we played okay and let’s get all eyes on Ulster now.”

With Friend using the dead-rubber to rest a number of his front-liners, and then withdraw the likes of Bundee Aki and Jarrad Butler early in the second period after they had enjoyed useful work-outs, this was a relatively pleasing evening for Connacht. 

No new injury concerns, coupled with the sharp performance of Kieran Marmion and the encouraging showing from Conor Dean on debut, means Connacht go into the play-offs with selection headaches and no shortage of confidence.

With their first victory over Ulster in Belfast since 1960 still fresh in the minds, the western province feel they are ‘in good shape’ as they prepare for next Saturday’s all-Irish quarter-final.

“There’s good confidence within the group, there’s a closeness and a bond amongst the players and the staff,” Friend added.

“There’s clarity around what it is we’re doing. We’ll see how we pull up on Monday but in there now, there doesn’t seem to be any serious injuries. I think we’re heading into a quarter-final week in good shape. We just have to make sure we know our detail for Ulster and then it’s about getting out there and performing. 

“The important thing there, we know we can win up there. We have played them twice this year, we know we have beaten them twice this year. It is knockout football, it is another four months into the season since we last played them, they will be a different rugby side but we are a different rugby side.

“You are always looking for different mental edges if you can but we certainly know we can go up there and win because we have done that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie