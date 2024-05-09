Connacht announce signing of Leinster duo

CONNACHT HAVE confirmed the signing of Leinster duo Ben Murphy and Temi Lasisi.

Ex-Ireland U20 international Murphy has made 14 appearances in total for Leinster.

The 23-year-old scrum-half also previously had a spell at Munster as injury cover.

Prop Lasisi has made two senior appearances for Leinster and has similarly represented Ireland at U20 level.

The Enniscorthy native can play at loosehead or tighthead prop.

“In Ben and Temi we have signed two highly promising players in key positions,” Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins said.

“Ben has already gathered important minutes for Leinster at URC and Champions Cup level, and he will provide both competition and depth in our scrum-half position. We’re delighted to welcome Ben to the club and I know his new teammates and our supporters will enjoy getting to know him next season.

“Temi arrives with enormous potential having come through the Leinster and Irish rugby pathways as a destructive loosehead, but now with the ability to also play tighthead. His versatility will perfectly complement the six other props we have contracted for next season, and I am really excited by the opportunity to work with him and support his development over the coming seasons.”