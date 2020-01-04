This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 4 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht go to RDS believing they can break Leinster streak

‘Generally when results go against us it’s…us shooting ourselves in the foot.’

By Declan Rooney Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 6:10 AM
13 minutes ago 28 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4953281
Masterson celebrating last month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Masterson celebrating last month.
Masterson celebrating last month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT FLANKER EOGHAN Masterson believes a first win at the RDS is a possibility for Connacht as they prepare to face the unbeaten Leinster this afternoon (kick-off 17.30, eir Sport).

Laois native Masterson could even play alongside his brother for the first time in a competitive Connacht game with his younger sibling Seán named among the replacements.

A second set of brothers will start for Connacht with Conor Fitzgerald continuing at out-half and older sibling Stephen coming in at full-back.

But Masterson knows huge improvements are required from last weekend’s loss in Ulster if they harbour any hopes of victory.

Masterson has logged the most minutes on the field of any Connacht forward this season – 802 – and he believes his side can claim their first away win since the start of November despite the hectic schedule they are managing.

“Yes we can beat them, absolutely. They beat us well here earlier in the season but before that they had all been good battles. We’ve had our fair share of wins,” said 26-year-old Masterson.

“This block of 13 games has been incredibly intense. Made up of six Champions Cup games, four inter-pros and then big PRO14 games against conference rivals. It’s the most intense block of competitive rugby I’ve ever been involved in.

“But I feel when we play well we’re able to bet any team. The goal for us is to produce a performance and the result will take care of itself.”

Joining Masterson in the pack for his first Connacht start is Roscommon native Niall Murray, while Gavin Thornbury starts for the first time in two months alongside him in the second row. Centre Tom Daly is one of six Leinster natives in the starting side.

Paddy McAllister has completed his return to play protocols and is named on the bench, while Australian out-half David Horwitz could be in line for just his second appearance of the season.

With recent inter-pro results going against Connacht the prospect of tackling Leo Cullen’s side could be daunting, but according to Masterson they have no fear of the challenge.

“We went to Toulouse away and we were one point behind after 65 minutes.

“We were unbelievably competitive. Generally when results go against us it’s not because of opposition teams playing well, it is us shooting ourselves in the foot.

“We haven’t really talked about Leinster too much, we want to control what we can control and produce a performance we can be really really proud of.

“The game in Ulster was probably one of our more inaccurate performances of the season. A bad result, bad outcome at the end of it.

“We have shown that we have beaten Leinster before. When we get our stuff right we will be competitive and be in it at the death. Hopefully if we can produce that performance the result will be good to us.”

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie