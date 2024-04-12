Wilkins rings the changes for Connacht's Challenge Cup quarter-final in Treviso

PETE WILKINS HAS made four changes to the Connacht side that will travel to face Benetton in Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Stadio Comunale di Mongio [kick-off, 12.30].

Andrew Smith comes in on the wing instead of Shayne Bolton, while JJ Hanrahan will start at out-half to replace Jack Carty who has been ruled out with a hamstring strain. Caolin Blade will captain the side from scrum half.

Smith is joined in the back three by Shane Jennings and Tiernan O’Halloran at full back. Bundee Aki and David Hawkshaw link up again in midfield while there are two changes in the forwards as Darragh Murray and Paul Boyle replace Niall Murray and Jarrad Butler.

Murray will be alongside Joe Joyce, and Boyle joins Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton in the back row.

“Any knockout game is special, but for us to be returning to Treviso after such a close result two weeks ago in the URC only adds to the interest and excitement around this fixture.

“I was very proud of the physical and emotional intensity we brought to the last 16 game in Pau last weekend, and some of the rugby we played was outstanding, but we will need to be better again to back it up against a Benetton team full of experience and international quality.

“Our players and staff are all aware of the significance of this game and what a positive result would mean to the province, not to mention our incredible supporters, many of whom have joined us on the journeys to Italy and France over recent weeks. It will be another great challenge this weekend and as ever their support will play a massive part as we strive to reach the last four of the Challenge Cup.”

Connacht v Benetton – 12:30 Irish time, Sunday 14th April 2024: Stadio Comunale di Mongio

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (234)

14. Andrew Smith (11)

13. David Hawkshaw (27)

12. Bundee Aki (133)

11. Shane Jennings (9)

10. JJ Hanrahan (16)

9. Caolin Blade (186) (C)

1. Denis Buckley (245)

2. Dave Heffernan (194)

3. Finlay Bealham (198)

4. Joe Joyce (15)

5. Darragh Murray (22)

6. Cian Prendergast (64)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (35)

8. Paul Boyle (89)

16. Eoin de Buitléar (6)

17. Peter Dooley (31)

18. Sam Illo (19)

19. Niall Murray (71)

20. Conor Oliver (79)

21. Matthew Devine (1)

22. Cathal Forde (25)

23. Tom Farrell (108)

