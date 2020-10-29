Connacht's clash with Benetton postponed due to Covid cases in Italian club

The game was due to take place at the Sportsground on Monday.

CONNACHT’S GUINNESS PRO14 clash with Benetton, which was scheduled to take place in Galway on Sunday, has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Italian club.

Pro14 Rugby has confirmed that Benetton are unable to travel because of “a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19.”

With public health guidelines in Italy meaning Benetton cannot resume any rugby-related activities after the positive tests, the game will have to be rescheduled.

Pro14 Rugby says it will now examine potential dates in early 2021 before announcing the rescheduled fixture.

Benetton are due to host Munster in Treviso on Saturday 7 November and tournament organisers will hope there is no impact on that fixture.

“The Round 4 Guinness Pro14 fixture between Connacht Rugby and Benetton Rugby has been postponed,” reads a Pro14 statement.

“The game was due to take place on Monday, November 2 in Galway, however, Benetton will not be able to travel due to a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19. Public health guidelines in Italy currently prevent the Benetton squad from resuming rugby activities and as a result, the fixture cannot take place as planned.

“Pro14 Rugby can also confirm that Scarlets, who Benetton played in Round 3, have returned negative results from their PCR testing this week.

“Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”