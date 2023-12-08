Connacht seek big performance to keep Bordeaux's French stars quiet

THERE WAS A time when European nights at The Sportsground meant a chance for the locals to head along and see some of the most exciting players around showcase their quality in Galway.

Connacht teams didn’t tend to be stacked with genuine world class talent, and so supporters may have looked at a team sheet like that of tonight’s visitors Bordeaux-Begles [KO 8pm, TNT Sports] and shuddered when their eyes found names such as Matthieu Jalibert and Damian Penaud in the starting team.

Yet these days Connacht pack plenty of star power themselves. They didn’t get the result against Leinster last time out but it was one of those nights where it felt a privilege to watch Mack Hansen in action, the Ireland star delivering moments of pure class throughout as he moved effortlessly from wing to fullback on his first appearance since returning from the World Cup.

Tonight Connacht are further bolstered by the return of Bundee Aki, or to give him his full title, World Player of the Year nominee Bundee Aki. There might just be one or two in the Bordeaux changing room who see his name on the team sheet and feel a little shiver themselves.

Up front the home side boast another in-form Ireland international in Finlay Bealham.

Connacht’s World Cup heroes bring elite quality but have been complimented by a strong support cast over the early rounds of the new season.

JJ Hanrahan has hit the ground running at his new team and is back in the saddle tonight as club captain Jack Carty misses out on the matchday 23 again.

James Crombie / INPHO JJ Hanrahan has impressed since joining Connacht. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Caolin Blade is the form scrum-half in Ireland and was a constant running threat against Leinster, while Shamus Hurley-Langton proved a nuisance at the breakdown.

Twenty-two-year-old Cathal Forde has perhaps been the story of the season so far for Connacht and his impactful performances see him rewarded with a new role tonight, as the Academy product shifts across to make his first start at 13. In a strong Connacht team, it will be fascinating to see how the Aki-Forde partnership works as the province’s star man links up with one of their most exciting young prospects. If things click for them, the pair have the ability to cause their visitors real problems.

And while Bordeaux bring a loaded team to Galway, this is a game Connacht can win.

On their day Pete Wilkins’ side can prove a handful for anyone but consistency and game management issues have let them down too often. Last weekend was the latest example of the province losing a game they should have won – think back to letting an 18-point lead slip against Leicester in this competition last year, before losing a 14-point lead against Stade Francais a week later.

Against Leinster their lineout wobbled when they needed to see the game out and moments of ill discipline – such as seeing a penalty reversed after Hurley-Langton grabbed Ryan Baird’s scrum cap – also proved costly.

A team like Bordeaux don’t need any invitations into the game so Connacht will need to iron those issues out if they are to make a winning start to their European campaign.

The French side have former Ireland U20s boss Noel McNamara running their attack and sit seventh in the Top14 after a mixed start to the season, winning five games and losing four. Jalibert and Penaud are the star names in their side but scrum-half Maxime Luca and 20-year-old winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey will also require close attention tonight.

Wilkins felt the nature of the Leinster defeat would make his job easier this week and Connacht should go into this game knowing they have the quality to get off to a winning start in Galway.

Alamy Stock Photo Bordeaux's Damian Penaud is the top try-scorer in the Top 14. Alamy Stock Photo

Some of their attacking play has been scintillating this year and there are signs of growth in their defensive system.

Scott Fardy has made an impact as defence coach and while they will have been disappointed to let Leinster in for four tries, they also delivered some impressive passages of defensive play – particularly when under pressure while down to 14 men in the first half.

It’s expected to be dry with a relatively calm breeze in Galway, so presuming Bordeaux arrive with the intent to play some ball, Connacht will need to bring that aggression and discipline for the full 80 tonight.

Given the tournament format Connacht have a great chance to make the knock-out rounds this season. They face a tall order against a talented Bordeaux team, but a win tonight could really spark Connacht’s season into life.

CONNACHT: Mack Hansen; Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Caolin Blade (captain); Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Seán Jansen.

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Conor Oliver, Michael McDonald, David Hawkshaw, John Porch.

BORDEAUX-BEGLES: Romain Buros; Damian Penaud, Nicolas Depoortere, Ben Tapuai, Pablo Uberti; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (captain); Ugo Boniface, Clement Maynadier, Sipili Falatea; Guido Petti, Thomas Jolmes; Pierre Bochaton, Pete Samu, Tevita Tatafu.

Replacements: Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna, Carlu Sadie, Alexandre Ricard, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Antoine Miguel, Paul Abadie, Nans Ducuing.

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)