Boost for Connacht as O'Halloran and Aki return for Champions Cup showdown

CONNACHT HAVE RECIEVED a boost ahead of their Champions Cup meeting with Bristol Bears at the Sportsground, as experienced full-back Tiernan O’Halloran returns from injury.

O’Halloran slots back into his usual position at 15, after recovering from a foot injury which has kept him out of action since December. He’s one of eight changes from the side that started the game against Lyon last week.

Bundee Aki returns to midfield where he will partner David Hawkshaw, while Shayne Bolton and Andrew Smith remain on the wings. JJ Hanrahan returns to out-half while Caolin Blade captains the side from scrum-half.

Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham come back into the front-row as Tadgh McElroy is retained at hooker.

Advertisement

Niall Murray replaces his brother to start alongside former Bristol player Joe Joyce in the second row, and Shamus Hurley-Langton comes in at openside flanker alongside Cian Prendergast and number 8 Jarrad Butler.

Commenting ahead of the game, head coach Pete Wilkins says:

“For a lot of reasons tomorrow should be a great occasion. Friday night Champions Cup games at The Sportsground are always special, and there’ll a few old faces making the visit as well. Both teams still have a lot to play for so we can’t wait for it.

I’m delighted that it’s set to be another sell-out as well, because like we saw against Munster the fans can make a huge difference during both the highs and lows of the 80 minutes. Hopefully we can send them home happy again by the end of the night.”

Connacht matchday 23 v Bristol Bears – Friday 19 January, 8pm (Sportsground)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (228)

14. Andrew Smith (6)

13. David Hawkshaw (21)

12. Bundee Aki (131)

11. Shayne Bolton (9)

10. JJ Hanrahan (11)

9. Caolin Blade (181)

1. Denis Buckley (239)

2. Tadgh McElroy (9)

3. Finlay Bealham (196)

4. Niall Murray (65)

5. Joe Joyce (10)

6. Cian Prendergast (58)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (29)

8. Jarrad Butler (121)

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (188)

17. Peter Dooley (28)

18. Jack Aungier (59)

19. Oisín Dowling (52)

20. Conor Oliver (74)

21. Michael McDonald (4)

22. Jack Carty (203)

23. Oran McNulty (14)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!