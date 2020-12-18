BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

Aki and Oliver come into Connacht starting XV for visit of Pat Lam's Bristol

Andy Friend’s men hope to deliver more of the good stuff from Paris last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 18 Dec 2020, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,271 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5304637
Oliver and Aki come into the starting XV.
Image: INPHO
Oliver and Aki come into the starting XV.
Oliver and Aki come into the starting XV.
Image: INPHO

ANDY FRIEND HAS made two changes to his Connacht XV for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Pat Lam’s Bristol at the Sportsground in Galway [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Bundee Aki returns to the team in midfield, while Conor Oliver comes in at openside flanker.

Connacht are hoping to build on last weekend’s encouraging performance away to Racing 92, when they picked up a losing bonus point despite being heavy underdogs.

Ireland international Aki replaces Tom Daly, who drops to the bench, and will partner Sammy Arnold in the centre combination.

Oliver is selected ahead of Jarrad Butler, who is also on the bench, as 23-year-old number eight Paul Boyle captains the side again.

Sean Masterson has recovered from the injury that forced him off just before half time in the defeat to Racing in Paris. 

Former Connacht boss Lam has included ex-Connacht wing Niyi Adeolokun on the Bristol bench, while former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne starts.

Connacht:

15. John Porch 
14. Alex Wootton 
13. Sammy Arnold 
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley 
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Eoghan Masterson
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Sean Masterson 
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle (captain)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt 
17. Jordan Duggan 
18. Jack Aungier 
19. Cian Prendergast 
20. Jarrad Butler
21. Caolin Blade
22. Tom Daly
23. Tiernan O’Halloran

Bristol:

15. Max Malins
14. Ratu Naulago
13. Piers O’Conor
12. Siale Piutau
11. Alapati Leiua
10. Callum Sheedy
9. Harry Randall

1. Jake Woolmore
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Dave Attwood
5. Ed Holmes
6. Steven Luatua (captain)
7. Ben Earl
8. Nathan Hughes

Replacements:

16. Will Capon
17. Max Lahiff
18. John Afoa
19. Joe Joyce
20. Daniel Thomas
21. Andy Uren
22. Ioan Lloyd
23. Niyi Adeolokun

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie