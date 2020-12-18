Aki and Oliver come into Connacht starting XV for visit of Pat Lam's Bristol

Oliver and Aki come into the starting XV.

ANDY FRIEND HAS made two changes to his Connacht XV for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Pat Lam’s Bristol at the Sportsground in Galway [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Bundee Aki returns to the team in midfield, while Conor Oliver comes in at openside flanker.

Connacht are hoping to build on last weekend’s encouraging performance away to Racing 92, when they picked up a losing bonus point despite being heavy underdogs.

Ireland international Aki replaces Tom Daly, who drops to the bench, and will partner Sammy Arnold in the centre combination.

Oliver is selected ahead of Jarrad Butler, who is also on the bench, as 23-year-old number eight Paul Boyle captains the side again.

Sean Masterson has recovered from the injury that forced him off just before half time in the defeat to Racing in Paris.

Former Connacht boss Lam has included ex-Connacht wing Niyi Adeolokun on the Bristol bench, while former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne starts.

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Alex Wootton

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Eoghan Masterson

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Sean Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle (captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Cian Prendergast

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Caolin Blade

22. Tom Daly

23. Tiernan O’Halloran

Bristol:

15. Max Malins

14. Ratu Naulago

13. Piers O’Conor

12. Siale Piutau

11. Alapati Leiua

10. Callum Sheedy

9. Harry Randall

1. Jake Woolmore

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Dave Attwood

5. Ed Holmes

6. Steven Luatua (captain)

7. Ben Earl

8. Nathan Hughes

Replacements:

16. Will Capon

17. Max Lahiff

18. John Afoa

19. Joe Joyce

20. Daniel Thomas

21. Andy Uren

22. Ioan Lloyd

23. Niyi Adeolokun

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].