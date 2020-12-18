Aki and Oliver come into Connacht starting XV for visit of Pat Lam's Bristol

ANDY FRIEND HAS made two changes to his Connacht XV for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Pat Lam’s Bristol at the Sportsground in Galway [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].
Bundee Aki returns to the team in midfield, while Conor Oliver comes in at openside flanker.
Connacht are hoping to build on last weekend’s encouraging performance away to Racing 92, when they picked up a losing bonus point despite being heavy underdogs.
Ireland international Aki replaces Tom Daly, who drops to the bench, and will partner Sammy Arnold in the centre combination.
Oliver is selected ahead of Jarrad Butler, who is also on the bench, as 23-year-old number eight Paul Boyle captains the side again.
Sean Masterson has recovered from the injury that forced him off just before half time in the defeat to Racing in Paris.
Former Connacht boss Lam has included ex-Connacht wing Niyi Adeolokun on the Bristol bench, while former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne starts.
Connacht:
15. John Porch
14. Alex Wootton
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Eoghan Masterson
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Sean Masterson
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle (captain)
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Cian Prendergast
20. Jarrad Butler
21. Caolin Blade
22. Tom Daly
23. Tiernan O’Halloran
Bristol:
15. Max Malins
14. Ratu Naulago
13. Piers O’Conor
12. Siale Piutau
11. Alapati Leiua
10. Callum Sheedy
9. Harry Randall
1. Jake Woolmore
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Dave Attwood
5. Ed Holmes
6. Steven Luatua (captain)
7. Ben Earl
8. Nathan Hughes
Replacements:
16. Will Capon
17. Max Lahiff
18. John Afoa
19. Joe Joyce
20. Daniel Thomas
21. Andy Uren
22. Ioan Lloyd
23. Niyi Adeolokun
Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].
