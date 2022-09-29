Connacht hand Hawkshaw first start at out-half

CONNACHT HAVE HANDED David Hawkshaw a first start at out-half as the province prepare to take on Jake White’s Bulls in Pretoria on Friday [KO 5.30, TG4/Premier Sports 2/URC TV].
Director of rugby Andy Friend has made seven changes to the team that lost to the Stormers last week.
Captain Jack Carty doesn’t make the squad despite joining up with the group following the Stormers defeat, while the province are also without Bundee Aki, who was red-carded in Stellenbosch last week.
Hawkshaw, a summer signing from Leinster, gets his first start in the Connacht 10 shirt having come off the bench in the URC defeats to Ulster and the Stormers, and will be partnered by Kieran Marmion.
The only further change in the Connacht backline sees Tom Daly named at inside centre, with Tom Farrell continuing at outside centre.
An unchanged back three sees Oran McNulty start at fullback with John Porch and Mack Hansen named on the wings.
In the front row, Dave Heffernan returns to the team alongside Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham, while Leva Fifita and Oisín Dowling form a new second row pairing.
Josh Murphy moves to blindside flanker, with Conor Oliver at openside and captain Jarrad Butler completing the back row.
Hooker Grant Stewart and Academy graduate Ciarán Booth could both make their debuts off the bench, with Connacht opting for a 6:2 split.
“Whilst our first two performances have been disappointing and below our own expectations, the mood within the team remains positive,” Friend said.
“Everyone has been working really to hard iron out some the issues that have hindered us in the opening rounds, and we’re excited about the opportunity that the Bulls presents.
“All five players who joined us post the Stormers match have proven to be great additions for us, especially our team captain Jack Carty.
“It’s been fantastic to have him back training with us for the first time this season, and he’s on target for selection in the not too distant future.”
Meanwhile the Bulls have welcomed back both Kurt Lee-Arendse and Canan Moodie for the clash at Loftus Versfeld.
Bulls:
15. Kurt-Lee Arendse
14. Canan Moodie
13. Cornal Hendricks
12. David Kriel
11. Sbu Nkosi
10. Johan Goosen
9. Zak Burger
1. Gerhard Steenekamp
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Francois Klopper
4. Walt Steenkamp
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Marcel Coetzee (captain)
7. Marco van Staden
8. Elrigh Louw
Replacements:
16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
17. Simphiwe Matanzima
18. Mornay Smith
19. Janko Swanepoel
20. Reinhardt Ludwig
21. Embrose Papier
22. Chris Smith
23. Lionel Mapoe
Connacht:
15. Oran McNulty
14. John Porch
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Mack Hansen
10. David Hawkshaw
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Leva Fifita
5. Oisín Dowling
6. Josh Murphy
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)
Replacements:
16. Grant Stewart
17. Peter Dooley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Shamus Hurley-Langton
21. Colm Reilly
22. Byron Ralston
23. Ciarán Booth
