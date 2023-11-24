Irish-qualified Sean Jansen to debut for Connacht against Bulls

SEAN JANSEN WILL make his Connacht debut tomorrow after being named in the team to face the Bulls in Pretoria [KO 3pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV].

The Irish-qualified number eight joined Connacht from Leicester Tigers over the summer.

Jansen starts in one of six changes made by Pete Wilkins from last weekend’s win against the Sharks.

Jack Carty returns at out-half and will captain the team at Loftus Versfeld.

The front three is unchanged as Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy and Finlay Bealham pack down, while Darragh Murray comes into the second row to partner Joe Joyce.

A brand new back row sees Oisin Dowling move from lock to blindside, while Shamus Hurley-Langton starts at openside and Sean Jansen is named at number eight.

Carty is joined by Colm Reilly in the half-backs while Diarmuid Kilgallen starts with Byron Ralston and Tiernan O’Halloran in the back three, with David Hawkshaw and Cathal Forde in midfield.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Byron Ralston

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Colm Reilly

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tadgh McElroy

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Oisin Dowling

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Sam Illo

19. Niall Murray

20. Sean O’Brien

21. Caolin Blade

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Conor Oliver