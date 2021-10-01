Connacht look to lay down a marker as Bulls come to town

IT WOULDN’T TAKE much for this to become a very challenging season for Connacht.

The format of the United Rugby Championship has dealt them a difficult hand, with their place in the Irish regional ‘shield’ one that few teams would envy.

The task of qualifying for the Champions Cup now looks harder than ever for the province, and with that in mind, Andy Friend has acknowledged his team need to make a fast start and build some momentum in this new league.

Last week’s defeat away to Cardiff was not part of that plan, but tonight’s home game against the Bulls [19:35, TG4/Premier Sports] looks a good opportunity for Connacht to get their season up and running.

Jake White’s team were not as poor as the 31-3 scoreline against Leinster suggested last week, but they are still finding their feet in new surroundings. A first trip to the Sportsground will be one of the more unique challenges they will face this year.

Connacht’s mantra for the season is to play “fast, relentless, adaptable” rugby, and they will look to put that to the test against a Bulls team who already have a long Currie Cup season in their legs.

We know the Bulls will look to be physical, but there’s a powerful look about this Connacht side too, with Abraham Papali’i named at number eight for his first apperance of the season.

The big New Zealander has all the attributes to be a real destructive force for Connacht, and will hope to make his mark on the pitch this season after discipline issues marred his first campaign out west.

There should also be a first look at new signing Leva Fifita, with the Tongan named on the bench after sitting out last week’s game with a finger injury.

Having been signed to replace Quinn Roux, the lock has big shoes to fill. And while he’s not a like-for-like replacement, the Connacht coaching team have been hugely impressed by his application in training.

Getting those two players purring would represent a significant boost for a Connacht team who will be eager to avoid the same old consistency issues that have blighted recent seasons, particularly as they look to ease in new signings and new coaches.

On their day, Connacht remain one of the more exciting teams to watch in this league. There has been plenty to admire about what Friend has done in his time as coach, but this does feel like a pivotal season for the Australian.

With games against the Dragons, Munster and Ulster to come before the international break, he will be keen to see his side get some points on the board before the table begins to take some shape.

If Connacht are to reach their goals this season, they need to make the most of these home games.

And with the Sportsground back at 50% capacity – nearly one year to the day since the last competitive fixture at the stadium with supporters present – this game looks an ideal opportunity to lay down a marker for the season.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Oisin Dowling, Ultan Dillane; Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler (captain), Abraham Papali’i.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Paul Boyle, Sammy Arnold.

BULLS: Ruan Combrinck; Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Johan Goosen, Zak Burger; Lizo Gqoboka, Joe van Zyl, Jacques van Rooyen; Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje; Marcell Coetzee (captain), Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Jacques du Plessis, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Stedman Gans

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things URC and Ireland Women on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud