Connacht name 26-man Eagles squad for inaugural Cara Cup in America

CONNACHT HAVE INCLUDED a number of senior squad members in their 26-man Eagles travelling party for the opening games of the inaugural Cara Cup, which takes place in Massachusetts.

Mossy Lawler’s side will be captained by Joe Maksymiw and the second row adds experience to an otherwise youthful squad alongside Robin Copeland, James Connolly and Cillian Gallagher.

Academy out-half Luke Carty is included. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Following the Celtic Cup campaign earlier in the season, the trip to America is a further opportunity for the province’s academy prospects, including Sean Masterson, Luke Carty, Colm de Buitlear and Kieran Joyce.

In a partnership with Major League Rugby side, the New England Free Jacks, the IRFU will send the four provinces to the States in March and April to play two games each in a series of development fixtures.

Connacht Eagles will face the Free Jacks — who join MLR in 2020 — at Union Point Sports Complex this Saturday before playing an inter-pro against Ulster ‘A’ at the same venue on Wednesday 20 March.

On the opportunity for his players, Lawler said: “We’re really looking forward to our trip to the States for the Cara Cup. We’ve got a lot of guys with experience and some with inexperience, but ultimately everyone is travelling for a different reason so that’s where we’re going to get our hunger.

“There were a lot of guys who played in the Celtic Cup who have gone on to win their first cap, so the Eagles set-up in the academy is hugely important in terms of up-skilling those players to be able to play at the next level for the province.”

Connacht Eagles squad:

Forwards: Declan Adamson, Peter Claffey, James Connolly, Robin Copeland, Jordan Duggan, Cillian Gallagher, Cian Huxford, Conor Kenny, Joe Maksymiw (c), Sean Masterson, Neal Moylett, Jonny Murphy, Conán O’Donnell, Liam Winnett.

Backs: Mark Balaski, Luke Carty, Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Conor Hayes, Kieran Joyce, Stephen Kerins, Hugh Lane, Oran McNulty, Sean O’Brien, Corey Reidy, Colm Reilly.

Cara Cup fixtures:

Saturday 16 March

New England Free Jacks v Connacht

Wednesday 20 March

Connacht v Ulster

Sunday 24 March

New England Free Jacks v Ulster

Saturday 6 April

New England Free Jacks v Munster

Wednesday 10 April

Munster v Leinster

Sunday 14 April

Leinster v New England Free Jacks.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: