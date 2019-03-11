This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 March, 2019
Connacht name 26-man Eagles squad for inaugural Cara Cup in America

A number of exciting academy prospects, including Luke Carty, will travel to Massachusetts this week.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 11 Mar 2019, 4:01 PM
53 minutes ago 1,790 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4535227

CONNACHT HAVE INCLUDED a number of senior squad members in their 26-man Eagles travelling party for the opening games of the inaugural Cara Cup, which takes place in Massachusetts.

Mossy Lawler’s side will be captained by Joe Maksymiw and the second row adds experience to an otherwise youthful squad alongside Robin Copeland, James Connolly and Cillian Gallagher.

Luke Carty Academy out-half Luke Carty is included. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Following the Celtic Cup campaign earlier in the season, the trip to America is a further opportunity for the province’s academy prospects, including Sean Masterson, Luke Carty, Colm de Buitlear and Kieran Joyce. 

In a partnership with Major League Rugby side, the New England Free Jacks, the IRFU will send the four provinces to the States in March and April to play two games each in a series of development fixtures. 

Connacht Eagles will face the Free Jacks — who join MLR in 2020 — at Union Point Sports Complex this Saturday before playing an inter-pro against Ulster ‘A’ at the same venue on Wednesday 20 March.

On the opportunity for his players, Lawler said: “We’re really looking forward to our trip to the States for the Cara Cup. We’ve got a lot of guys with experience and some with inexperience, but ultimately everyone is travelling for a different reason so that’s where we’re going to get our hunger.

“There were a lot of guys who played in the Celtic Cup who have gone on to win their first cap, so the Eagles set-up in the academy is hugely important in terms of up-skilling those players to be able to play at the next level for the province.”

Connacht Eagles squad:

Forwards: Declan Adamson, Peter Claffey, James Connolly, Robin Copeland, Jordan Duggan, Cillian Gallagher, Cian Huxford, Conor Kenny, Joe Maksymiw (c), Sean Masterson, Neal Moylett, Jonny Murphy, Conán O’Donnell, Liam Winnett.

Backs: Mark Balaski, Luke Carty, Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Conor Hayes, Kieran Joyce, Stephen Kerins, Hugh Lane, Oran McNulty, Sean O’Brien, Corey Reidy, Colm Reilly. 

Cara Cup fixtures: 

Saturday 16 March

  • New England Free Jacks v Connacht

Wednesday 20 March

  • Connacht v Ulster

Sunday 24 March

  • New England Free Jacks v Ulster

Saturday 6 April

  • New England Free Jacks v Munster

Wednesday 10 April

  • Munster v Leinster

Sunday 14 April

  • Leinster v New England Free Jacks. 

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

