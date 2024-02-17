Error-strewn Connacht eventually see off 14-man Cardiff

Cardiff 12

Connacht 16

ERROR-STREWN CONNACHT edged out 14-man Cardiff to claim a club record eighth successive win over Welsh opposition on Saturday.

Cardiff produced a gutsy display in front of a sell-out crowd after centre Rey Lee-Lo’s early red for a head-on-head tackle on Shayne Bolton, and Ben Thomas and Lopeti Timani – who was also shown a yellow card – both scored either side of half time for a 12-6 lead.

But Connacht replacement Peter Dooley defied his team’s mistakes when he barged over for the crucial score as the home side tired. JJ Hanrahan added the conversion, as well as three penalties.

It was Connacht’s first win in the Welsh capital for seven years and lifted them to ninth in the URC, but was hardly an impressive display having played against 14 men for 65 minutes.

Head coach Pete Wilkins was able to recall Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, Conor Oliver and Cathal Forde following the Six Nations break, and they looked to have made an ideal start in a bid to silence a 12,000 crowd at the Arms Park with an early Hanrahan penalty.

But they were twice held out from close range and then lost wing Shayne Bolton to the red card challenge. The reduction to 14 men galvanised the home side who immediately responded with the opening try when Thomas stepped past Hanrahan from five metres out.

Connacht were almost further behind from an overthrown lineout but Thomas Young’s effort was ruled out for a forward pass.

Connacht were then handed a real opportunity when Cardiff number eight Lopeti Timani was shown a yellow card for a reckless high tackle on scrum-half Caolin Blade.

Hanrahan kicked a second penalty, however it should have been more had Cathal Forde not ignored the acres of space outside and was denied himself on the line by Thomas.

The half-time break helped 13-man Cardiff gather their thoughts to manage the sin bin period before Timani scored with his first touch of the ball after returning to the field.

But even with 14 men, the defensive effort told and Cardiff tired.

Connacht were frustrated by their mistakes before prop Dooley barged over from close range on 62 minutes for the decisive score.

Cardiff: J Beetham (W Halaholo, 74); O Lane, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas A Summerhill; T de Beer (A Robson, 68), E Bevan (J Hill, 68); R Carre, L Belcher (E Daniel, 67), W Davies-King (C Parker, 57), S Lewis-Hughes, S Davies, B Donnell (M Martin, 17), T Young , L Timani.

Scorers: Tries – B Thomas, L Timani; Cons – T de Beer.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; S Bolton (T Farrell, 23), D Hawkshaw, C Forde, A Smith; JJ Hanrahan (J Carty, 71), C Blade (capt, M McDonald, 71); D Buckley (P Dooley, 51), D Heffernan (T McElroy, 51), J Aungier (S Illo, 51), N Murray, J Joyce (O Dowling, 51), S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver (J Butler, 60), C Prendergast.

Scorers: Try – P Dooley; Con – Hanrahan; Pens – Hanrahan 3

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Attendance: 12,000