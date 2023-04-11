Connacht receive major injury boost ahead of Cardiff showdown

CONNACHT HAVE RECEIVED a triple boost as they prepare for their final home game of the season against Cardiff with a knockout place hanging in the balance in the URC.

Skipper Jack Carty, Irish tighthead Finlay Bealham and experienced loosehead Denis Buckley have all recovered from injury and are set to feature in Saturday’s clash at the Sportsground.

And while winger John Porch (calf) and international hooker Dave Heffernan (Achilles) are ruled out, the return of the other three is a major boost as Andy Friend tries to nail down a knockout spot and possible Champions Cup qualification.

Captain Carty has missed Connacht’s last three games with a hamstring injury, while Bealham suffered a knee injury in the Six Nations against Italy, while Buckley has missed the last two games with an ankle problem.

Connacht are further boosted by the availability of former skipper Jarrad Butler and lock Josh Murphy as Friend and his management team have close to a full hand for this crucial game.

Connacht are currently sixth on 44 points, five points ahead of Cardiff, and face a difficult final round clash away to fourth-place Glasgow Warriors.

A lot then is hanging on Saturday’s clash with Cardiff which is set to be Andy Friend’s final home match after five years at the Sportsground and he said the return of so many players is a timely boost.

“Having those names and others back training with us at the moment, there just seems to be a bit more calmness and a bit more steadiness about the group,” said Friend.

“The session there was very good, we trained very well this morning but it is all about what we do on Saturday.

“We have been saying for about six weeks now that we are playing knockout rugby. We knocked ourselves out two weeks ago but shy of that I think we have been delivering. I think our game has been building.

“Everyone is aware of where we are, we are currently sixth with nine wins out of 16 but that means nothing if we don’t win on the weekend because we drop out the other end of it,” added Friend.

