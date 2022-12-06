Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 December 2022
Advertisement

Connacht to rest Irish internationals during European pool games

The province kick-off their Challenge Cup campaign against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

1 hour ago 2,183 Views 0 Comments
Connacht prop Finlay Bealham.
Connacht prop Finlay Bealham.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT, WHO HAVE played more games in the Challenge Cup than any other team in Europe, have genuine hopes of lifting it for the first time this season but it’s expected they will also use the pool stages to give their internationals mandatory rest time.

Aside from four pool games against Newcastle Falcons and Brive, Andy Friend’s men have key URC matches against Ulster, Leinster and the Sharks in the next seven weeks and they must rest their Irish internationals for two of those seven games.

Accordingly, Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan and Cian Prendergast are set to sit out Saturday’s clash against the Falcons, while Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen might be rested for the trip to Brive or the post-Christmas games.

“We go into every competition with the aim of winning it, but it has to be taken in stages as well, so the first step in the Challenge Cup is to negotiate the pool stages and qualify for the knockout phase,” said Friend.

“But we also want to make it back into the Champions Cup next season, so we need to manage our resources as well,” said Friend.

Brive are floundering at the bottom of the Top 14 with ten losses in 12 games, while Newcastle, with three wins from nine, are level on points with Bristol and London Irish at the foot of the Premiership.

No surprise then that Connacht will mix and match to give some players game-time while also resting others during a Challenge Cup pool stage that should be negotiated without too much difficulty.

Scrum and contact coach Collie Tucker said they are anxious to continue a good run which has seen them win three of their last four games.

“We went on a decent run in the URC over the past six weeks. This is a change in focus for us but it’s always exciting to play teams outside of the URC and test yourself against Premiership and Top 14 teams. We can’t wait to get out there on Saturday. 

“There is healthy competition for selection. We have a few internationals away on holiday as well. It does open things up to the squad, who have been training very hard. You’ve got to manage guys through the season, it’s something maybe last year towards the end of the season, guys were pretty banged up.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

“We’re very focused this year in terms of managing loads on players. You’ll see some familiar faces out there mixed with some new ones, which is very positive for us,” said Tucker.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie