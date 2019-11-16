Galway, Kerry and Kilkenny clubs amongst the winners on hectic day of activity

GALWAY’S OUTGHTERARD WERE crowned Connacht intermediate champions this evening on a busy day of provincial club action that also saw two Kilkenny sides book spots in Leinster hurling finals.

In Connacht at Elverys MacHale Park, the battle for provincial intermediate supremacy swung the way of a Galway side for the second year running. Oughterard and The Neale were tied at 0-7 apiece at the break before the Galway side took over in the second half to win 1-16 to 0-11 with man-of-the-match Matthew Tierney hitting the net.

In the curtain-raiser in Castlebar, Mayo’s Kilmaine stormed to victory in the junior final over Sligo’s St Michael’s by 5-18 to 0-3. Michael Hession struck their first-half goal while further green flags were raised after half-time by Jarlath Mullin (2), Brian Maloney and Cathal Mullin.

In Leinster it was hurling that was in the spotlight with semi-final ties taking place. The intermediate decider will be contested by Kilkenny’s Tullaroan and Offaly’s Seir Kieran. Tullaoran defeated Naas 3-17 to 1-13 with a trio of first-half goals proving crucial and a brace of those landed by Martin Keoghan.

Seir Kieran emerged victors by a narrow margin against Wicklow’s Bray Emmets, 1-13 to 0-13. The junior semi-finals saw victories for Kilkenny’s Conahy Shamrocks and Wexford’s Ballygarrett.

In Munster it was junior quarter-finals with Kerry’s Na Gaeil, who had county seniors Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor in their ranks, defeating Cork’s Kilshannig by 2-11 to 2-3. Limerick’s Croom saw off Waterford’s Ballyduff Lower in the other football tie.

The hurling clashes saw Cork’s Russell Rovers emerge comfortable 2-21 to 1-11 winners over Kerry’s Kilgarvan. Luke Murray scored both goals and they now advance to the final due to a bye in the semi-final. Waterford’s St Mary’s triumphed in the other tie today against Limerick’s Castletown-Ballyagran.



In Ulster it was a day of junior provincial final action with Monaghan’s Blackhill overcoming a three-point half-time deficit to defeat Donegal’s Buncrana at Healy Park in Omagh with Tommy Geehan’s injury-time goal sealing a 1-11 to 0-9 victory.

Earlier Derry’s Eoghan Ruadh ran out eight-point victors over Down’s Newry Shamrocks in the hurling decider.

Here’s the full list of today’s results:

Connacht

Intermediate football final

Oughterard (Galway) The Neale (Mayo)

Junior football final

Kilmaine (Mayo) 5-18 St Michael’s (Sligo) 0-3

Leinster

Intermediate hurling semi-finals

Tullaroan (Kilkenny) 3-17 Naas (Kildare) 1-13

Seir Kieran (Offaly) 1-13 Bray Emmets (Wicklow) 0-13

Junior hurling semi-finals

Ballygarrett (Wexford) 4-20 Cullion (Westmeath) 1-13

Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 1-22 Clonguish Gaels (Longford) 0-7

Munster

Junior football quarter-finals

Na Gaeil (Kerry) 2-11 Kilshannig (Cork) 2-3

Croom (Limerick) 0-8 Ballyduff Lower (Waterford) 0-6

Junior hurling quarter-finals

Russell Rovers (Cork) 2-21 Kilgarvan (Kerry) 1-11

St Mary’s (Waterford) 3-10 Castletown/Ballyagran (Limerick) 0-14

Ulster

Junior football final

Blackhill Emeralds (Monaghan) 1-11 Buncrana (Donegal) 0-9

Junior hurling final

Eoghan Ruadh (Derry) 1-16 Newry Shamrocks (Down) 0-11

