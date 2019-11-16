This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway, Kerry and Kilkenny clubs amongst the winners on hectic day of activity

Oughterard, Kilmaine and Blackhill won provincial football club titles today.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 7:24 PM
30 minutes ago 2,069 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4894330
Kerry's Jack Barry, Galway's Matthew Tierney and Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan were all part of victories today.
Image: INPHO
Kerry's Jack Barry, Galway's Matthew Tierney and Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan were all part of victories today.
Kerry's Jack Barry, Galway's Matthew Tierney and Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan were all part of victories today.
Image: INPHO

GALWAY’S OUTGHTERARD WERE crowned Connacht intermediate champions this evening on a busy day of provincial club action that also saw two Kilkenny sides book spots in Leinster hurling finals.

In Connacht at Elverys MacHale Park, the battle for provincial intermediate supremacy swung the way of a Galway side for the second year running. Oughterard and The Neale were tied at 0-7 apiece at the break before the Galway side took over in the second half to win 1-16 to 0-11 with man-of-the-match Matthew Tierney hitting the net.

In the curtain-raiser in Castlebar, Mayo’s Kilmaine stormed to victory in the junior final over Sligo’s St Michael’s by 5-18 to 0-3. Michael Hession struck their first-half goal while further green flags were raised after half-time by Jarlath Mullin (2), Brian Maloney and Cathal Mullin.

In Leinster it was hurling that was in the spotlight with semi-final ties taking place. The intermediate decider will be contested by Kilkenny’s Tullaroan and Offaly’s Seir Kieran. Tullaoran defeated Naas 3-17 to 1-13 with a trio of first-half goals proving crucial and a brace of those landed by Martin Keoghan.

Seir Kieran emerged victors by a narrow margin against Wicklow’s Bray Emmets, 1-13 to 0-13. The junior semi-finals saw victories for Kilkenny’s Conahy Shamrocks and Wexford’s Ballygarrett. 

In Munster it was junior quarter-finals with Kerry’s Na Gaeil, who had county seniors Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor in their ranks, defeating Cork’s Kilshannig by 2-11 to 2-3. Limerick’s Croom saw off Waterford’s Ballyduff Lower in the other football tie.

The hurling clashes saw Cork’s Russell Rovers emerge comfortable 2-21 to 1-11 winners over Kerry’s Kilgarvan. Luke Murray scored both goals and they now advance to the final due to a bye in the semi-final. Waterford’s St Mary’s triumphed in the other tie today against Limerick’s Castletown-Ballyagran.

In Ulster it was a day of junior provincial final action with Monaghan’s Blackhill overcoming a three-point half-time deficit to defeat Donegal’s Buncrana at Healy Park in Omagh with Tommy Geehan’s injury-time goal sealing a 1-11 to 0-9 victory.

Earlier Derry’s Eoghan Ruadh ran out eight-point victors over Down’s Newry Shamrocks in the hurling decider.

Here’s the full list of today’s results:

Connacht

Intermediate football final
Oughterard (Galway) The Neale (Mayo)

Junior football final
Kilmaine (Mayo) 5-18 St Michael’s (Sligo) 0-3

Leinster

Intermediate hurling semi-finals

Tullaroan (Kilkenny) 3-17 Naas (Kildare) 1-13
Seir Kieran (Offaly) 1-13 Bray Emmets (Wicklow) 0-13

Junior hurling semi-finals

Ballygarrett (Wexford) 4-20 Cullion (Westmeath) 1-13
Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 1-22 Clonguish Gaels (Longford) 0-7

Munster

Junior football quarter-finals
Na Gaeil (Kerry) 2-11 Kilshannig (Cork) 2-3
Croom (Limerick) 0-8 Ballyduff Lower (Waterford) 0-6

Junior hurling quarter-finals
Russell Rovers (Cork) 2-21 Kilgarvan (Kerry) 1-11
St Mary’s (Waterford) 3-10 Castletown/Ballyagran (Limerick) 0-14

Ulster

Junior football final
Blackhill Emeralds (Monaghan) 1-11 Buncrana (Donegal) 0-9

Junior hurling final
Eoghan Ruadh (Derry) 1-16 Newry Shamrocks (Down) 0-11

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie