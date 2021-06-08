Connacht confirm six more departures

Paddy McAllister is among those leaving Connacht.

Paddy McAllister is among those leaving Connacht.

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the departures of six more players after concluding their 2020-21 season with Friday’s bonus-point win against Ospreys.

Andy Friend’s side are already preparing to bid farewell to Quinn Roux, Stephen Fitzgerald and Sean O’Brien.

Roux is moving on to pastures new, Fitzgerald has been forced into retirement by injury, while O’Brien is to join Exeter Chiefs.

Joining them in leaving the province this summer will be out-half Conor Dean (aged 23), scrum-half Stephen Kerins (25), fullback Colm de Buitléar (23), props Conor Kenny (24) and Paddy McAllister (31), and lock/flanker Cillian Gallagher (23)

“There will always be comings and goings in professional rugby,” Connacht head coach Andy Friend said this afternoon.

“I’d like to wish all the players every success in the future, whether they are looking to further their playing careers or go down a new path. They have made a lot of sacrifices, particularly in the last year while we as a group dealt with the pandemic, so I thank them for that also.

“They will always be welcome back to The Sportsground.”