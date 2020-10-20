Connacht academy player positive for Covid-19 and isolating

CONNACHT RUGBY THIS evening announced that two academy players are self-isolating, one after testing positive for Covid-19.

The positive test is a player who, a statement from Connacht says, is asymptomatic and was a close contact of another positive case. The player has been self-isolating since Wednesday.

One other academy player has been identified as a close contact and is also isolating, but all other PCR tests returned negative at Connacht’s training base this week and they trained as normal today.