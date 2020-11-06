Connacht game off after seven positive Covid tests in Dragons set-up

FOR THE SECOND time this season, Connacht Rugby have been left to change their plans after yet another game was postponed.

The news comes on the back of the decision by the Welsh Rugby Union and Dragons Rugby to close the Region for a fortnight following the latest results of the COVID-19 testing programme.

A Pro14 statement read: “The Dragons returned seven new positive COVID-19 tests this week as part of the Welsh Rugby’s weekly testing programme. Working closely with and supported by Public Health Wales the decision has been made to close the Region for a fortnight, with no training or games to take place during this time.

“This course of action has the full backing of the PRO14 Medical Advisory Group. The decision has been taken to ensure health and safety of all those at the club and to reduce further transmission. All players, management and staff at the Region are to self-isolate and follow all Public Health Wales guidelines. Additional testing (in addition to the current testing programme) will also be part of these measures.”

The affected Dragons Guinness PRO14 fixtures are:

R5 v Connacht (H)

R6 v Glasgow Warriors (A)

The Dragons’ Round 7 fixture with Edinburgh will be under review as players are put through a testing programme.

Munster, who played against Dragons last weekend, have returned a full list of negative results from their PCR testing this week. PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule these games. Connacht have not played since 25 October after their game against Benetton was also postponed last weekend.