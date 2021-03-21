Tierney-Martin set for Connacht debut off the bench tomorrow night

FORMER IRELAND U20 hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin is set for his senior Connacht debut off the bench in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Scarlets in Llanelli [KO 8pm, eir Sport/TG4].
The 21-year-old showed his potential by helping the U20s to their Grand Slam in the 2019 Six Nations but has had to be patient for his opportunity with Connacht.
The Galway man is now set for his debut against the Scarlets, however, with head coach Andy Friend picking Tierney-Martin on the bench.
Friend has rejigged his starting XV in what is Connacht’s final Pro14 game of the current season, with the Rainbow Cup set to get underway next month.
Paul Boyle captains Connacht for their trip to Llanelli as he makes up the back row with Conor Oliver and Abraham Papali’i.
Connacht (v Scarlets):
15. John Porch
14. Ben O’Donnell
13. Sean O’Brien
12. Tom Daly
11. Alex Wootton
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Jack Aungier
4. Niall Murray
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Paul Boyle (captain
7. Conor Oliver
8. Abraham Papali’i
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Oisin Dowling
20. Sean Masterson
21. Colm Reilly
22. Jack Carty
23. Peter Sullivan
Scarlets:
15. Tom Rogers
14. Tom Prydie
13. Tyler Morgan
12. Steff Hughes (captain)
11. Steff Evan
10. Dan Jones
9. Dane Blacker
1. Steffan Thomas
2. Marc Jones
3. Pieter Scholtz
4. Lewis Rawlins
5. Sam Lousi
6. Aaron Shingler
7. Jac Morgan
8. Sione Kalamafoni
Replacements:
16. Ryan Elias
17. Kemsley Mathias
18. Javan Sebastian
19. Tevita Ratuva
20. Uzair Cassiem
21. Will Homer
22. Angus O’Brien
23. Johnny Williams.
