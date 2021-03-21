Tierney-Martin set for Connacht debut off the bench tomorrow night

Tierney-Martin is set for his debut tomorrow night.

FORMER IRELAND U20 hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin is set for his senior Connacht debut off the bench in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Scarlets in Llanelli [KO 8pm, eir Sport/TG4].

The 21-year-old showed his potential by helping the U20s to their Grand Slam in the 2019 Six Nations but has had to be patient for his opportunity with Connacht.

The Galway man is now set for his debut against the Scarlets, however, with head coach Andy Friend picking Tierney-Martin on the bench.

Friend has rejigged his starting XV in what is Connacht’s final Pro14 game of the current season, with the Rainbow Cup set to get underway next month.

Paul Boyle captains Connacht for their trip to Llanelli as he makes up the back row with Conor Oliver and Abraham Papali’i.

Connacht (v Scarlets):

15. John Porch

14. Ben O’Donnell

13. Sean O’Brien

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Jack Aungier

4. Niall Murray

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Paul Boyle (captain

7. Conor Oliver

8. Abraham Papali’i

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Oisin Dowling

20. Sean Masterson

21. Colm Reilly

22. Jack Carty

23. Peter Sullivan

Scarlets:

15. Tom Rogers

14. Tom Prydie

13. Tyler Morgan

12. Steff Hughes (captain)

11. Steff Evan

10. Dan Jones

9. Dane Blacker

1. Steffan Thomas

2. Marc Jones

3. Pieter Scholtz

4. Lewis Rawlins

5. Sam Lousi

6. Aaron Shingler

7. Jac Morgan

8. Sione Kalamafoni

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Kemsley Mathias

18. Javan Sebastian

19. Tevita Ratuva

20. Uzair Cassiem

21. Will Homer

22. Angus O’Brien

23. Johnny Williams.