BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Advertisement

Papali’i prominent as Connacht Eagles overcome Leinster A in Galway

Vakh Abdaladze made his return in blue but the visitors were second best.

By John Fallon Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 2:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,255 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5406075

Connacht Eagles 38

Leinster A 27

PROP VAKH ABDALADZE  marked his first match in a year-and-a-half following a back injury with a try at the Sportsground, but it was not enough to secure victory in an entertaining clash.

abraham-papalioi-and-rob-russell Abraham Papali'i carries for Connacht. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 25-year Georgian native, who made his 11th appearance for Leinster when he last played against Zebre in October 2019, did well on his return in a game Connacht won by six tries to five.

Connacht, with Conor Fitzgerald dictating matters at out-half and Abraham Papali’i using all his bulk to great impact on the crash ball, led 26-10 at the break against a Leinster side guilty of poor handling.

Scrum-half Colm Reilly, Papali’i, Australian Ben O’Donnell, and centre Diarmuid Kilgallen crossed for the Connacht tries with the wind at their backs.

Winger Rob Russell got Leinster’s first try and Abdaladze crashed over after a tapped penalty after 18 minutes, with hooker Dan Sheehan getting their third just after the restart and replacement prop Jack Boyle crossed shortly after coming on for the first of two tries.

ben-oodonnell-breaks-free-on-his-way-to-scoring-a-try Ben O'Donnell makes a break. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In between, impressive Connacht lock Cian Prendergast finished after several drives and former All-Ireland minor hurling winner Shane Jennings got their sixth. 

Connacht scorers:

Tries: C Reilly, A Papali’I, B O’Donnell, D Kilgallen, C Prendergast, S Jennings.

Cons: C Fitzgerald (4).

Leinster scorers:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tries: J Boyle (2), R Russell, A Abdaladze, D Sheehan.

Con: C Cosgrove.

CONNACHT EAGLES: O McNulty; P Sullivan, D Kilgallen, C Forde, B O’Donnell (S Jennings 73); C Fitzgerald, C Reilly (H Gilvary 77); M Burke (J Duggan 59) J Murphy (D Tierney-Martin 50), D Roberston-McCoy (C Kenny half-time); N Murray, C Prendergast; C Booth (D McCormack 73), O McCormack (D Boyle 59), A Papali’i.

LEINSTER A: C Cosgrove; N Comerford, M O’Reilly, J Osborne (M Kiely 77), R Russell; T Corkery, B Murphy (C Foley half-time); M Hanan (J Boyle 63), D Sheehan (J McKee 65), A Abdaladze (G McGrath 63); J McCarthy, A Soroka (A Coleman 63); L Barron (A Coleman 70), M Hernan, S O’Brien.

Referee: R O’Sullivan.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie