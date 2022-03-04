Carty returns as Connacht bid for three-in-a-row on visit to Edinburgh

HAVING BEEN ON the wrong end of comeback victories in a couple of big European games in January, it was very pleasing for Connacht to be the ones to overturn things last weekend against the Stormers.

Trailing 17-7 after 55 minutes of the contest, Andy Friend’s side needed to get to work digging out victory and they did exactly that.

Two yellow cards for the South African side helped, but the try finished by Tom Daly to bring them within touching distance was one of beauty, before Peter Sullivan calmly took his chance their 72nd-minute winner after an offload from fellow wing Alex Wootton.

Having previously been on a four-game losing streak, the westerners have got themselves back to winning ways over the past two weekends in the United Rugby Championship against the Scarlets and Stormers.

Tonight’s clash with Edinburgh at the Dam Health Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV] is the chance to go three-in-a-row for the first time this season.

Conor Fitzgerald had a good game in steering the ship from the number 10 shirt last time out but it’s undoubtedly a boost for Connacht to have Jack Carty back from Ireland camp tonight, while Dave Heffernan also returns to start at hooker.

Friend has changed up his pack, with Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier starting in the prop slots, Oisín Dowling coming into the second row, and Conor Oliver returning to the number seven shirt. Cian Prendergast will look to continue his superb form on the blindside flank.

Caolin Blade rotates in at scrum-half after making an impact off the bench last weekend, which was a feature of Connacht’s victory. Friend will hope a similarly punch-looking bunch of replacement can provide a second-half boost again here.

Emiliano Boffelli is a key man for Edinburgh. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Meanwhile, Edinburgh benefit from Blair Kinghorn being released from Scotland camp to continue his development as an out-half, having previously shone at fullback.

Henry Pyrgos comes in at scrum-half for Mike Blair’s side, while Chris Dean starts in midfield as hooker Dave Cherry. tighthead prop Angus Williams, lock Pierce Phillips, and number eight Mesulame Kunavula are all introduced to the starting pack.

Edinburgh have had a tough run recently, losing to the Ospreys, Leinster, and Munster in their last three games, but they have still shown strong glimpses of their quality even in that run of defeats.

Argentinian wings Ramiro Moyano and Emiliano Boffelli can do damage with ball in hand, while Connor Boyle and Ben Muncaster have been going well in the back row. Playing on their synthetic pitch, Edinburgh can open teams up, meaning Connacht’s defence will need to be on point.

This looks like the pick of the URC fixtures this weekend and both sides are capable of thrilling attacking rugby.

In a clash of fifth versus sixth in the table, a win for Connacht would be something of a statement.

Edinburgh:

15. Henry Immelman

14. Ramiro Moyano

13. James Lang

12. Chris Dean

11. Emiliano Boffelli

10. Blair Kinghorn

9. Henry Pyrgos (captain)

1. Boan Venter

2. Dave Cherry

3. Angus Williams

4. Pierce Phillips

5. Glen Young

6. Ben Muncaster

7. Connor Boyle

8. Mesulame Kunavula

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Harrison Courtney

18. Lee-Roy Atalifo

19. Jamie Campbell

20. Rudi Brown

21. Ben Vellacott

22. Jaco van der Walt

23. Matt Currie

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Leva Fifita

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Tietie Tuimauga

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Farrell

23. Jarrad Butler

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].