Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Friday 4 March 2022
Advertisement

Carty returns as Connacht bid for three-in-a-row on visit to Edinburgh

The Scots have lost their last three games but are capable of playing thrilling rugby.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 4 Mar 2022, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 499 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5700770
Jack Carty is back in Connacht's number 10 jersey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jack Carty is back in Connacht's number 10 jersey.
Jack Carty is back in Connacht's number 10 jersey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HAVING BEEN ON the wrong end of comeback victories in a couple of big European games in January, it was very pleasing for Connacht to be the ones to overturn things last weekend against the Stormers. 

Trailing 17-7 after 55 minutes of the contest, Andy Friend’s side needed to get to work digging out victory and they did exactly that. 

Two yellow cards for the South African side helped, but the try finished by Tom Daly to bring them within touching distance was one of beauty, before Peter Sullivan calmly took his chance their 72nd-minute winner after an offload from fellow wing Alex Wootton.

Having previously been on a four-game losing streak, the westerners have got themselves back to winning ways over the past two weekends in the United Rugby Championship against the Scarlets and Stormers.

Tonight’s clash with Edinburgh at the Dam Health Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV] is the chance to go three-in-a-row for the first time this season.

Conor Fitzgerald had a good game in steering the ship from the number 10 shirt last time out but it’s undoubtedly a boost for Connacht to have Jack Carty back from Ireland camp tonight, while Dave Heffernan also returns to start at hooker. 

Friend has changed up his pack, with Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier starting in the prop slots, Oisín Dowling coming into the second row, and Conor Oliver returning to the number seven shirt. Cian Prendergast will look to continue his superb form on the blindside flank.

Caolin Blade rotates in at scrum-half after making an impact off the bench last weekend, which was a feature of Connacht’s victory. Friend will hope a similarly punch-looking bunch of replacement can provide a second-half boost again here.

emiliano-boffelli-kicks-a-conversion Emiliano Boffelli is a key man for Edinburgh. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Meanwhile, Edinburgh benefit from Blair Kinghorn being released from Scotland camp to continue his development as an out-half, having previously shone at fullback. 

Henry Pyrgos comes in at scrum-half for Mike Blair’s side, while Chris Dean starts in midfield as hooker Dave Cherry. tighthead prop Angus Williams, lock Pierce Phillips, and number eight Mesulame Kunavula are all introduced to the starting pack.

Edinburgh have had a tough run recently, losing to the Ospreys, Leinster, and Munster in their last three games, but they have still shown strong glimpses of their quality even in that run of defeats.

Argentinian wings Ramiro Moyano and Emiliano Boffelli can do damage with ball in hand, while Connor Boyle and Ben Muncaster have been going well in the back row. Playing on their synthetic pitch, Edinburgh can open teams up, meaning Connacht’s defence will need to be on point.

This looks like the pick of the URC fixtures this weekend and both sides are capable of thrilling attacking rugby.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In a clash of fifth versus sixth in the table, a win for Connacht would be something of a statement. 

 Edinburgh:

  • 15. Henry Immelman
  • 14. Ramiro Moyano
  • 13. James Lang
  • 12. Chris Dean
  • 11. Emiliano Boffelli
  • 10. Blair Kinghorn
  • 9. Henry Pyrgos (captain)
  • 1. Boan Venter
  • 2. Dave Cherry
  • 3. Angus Williams
  • 4. Pierce Phillips
  • 5. Glen Young
  • 6. Ben Muncaster
  • 7. Connor Boyle
  • 8. Mesulame Kunavula 

Replacements:

  • 16. Adam McBurney
  • 17. Harrison Courtney
  • 18. Lee-Roy Atalifo
  • 19. Jamie Campbell
  • 20. Rudi Brown
  • 21. Ben Vellacott
  • 22. Jaco van der Walt
  • 23. Matt Currie

Connacht:

  • 15. John Porch
  • 14. Peter Sullivan
  • 13. Sammy Arnold
  • 12. Tom Daly
  • 11. Alex Wootton
  • 10. Jack Carty (captain)
  • 9. Caolin Blade
  • 1. Jordan Duggan
  • 2. Dave Heffernan
  • 3. Jack Aungier
  • 4. Oisin Dowling
  • 5. Leva Fifita
  • 6. Cian Prendergast
  • 7. Conor Oliver
  • 8. Paul Boyle 

Replacements:

  • 16. Shane Delahunt
  • 17. Tietie Tuimauga
  • 18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
  • 19. Niall Murray
  • 20. Abraham Papali’i
  • 21. Kieran Marmion
  • 22. Tom Farrell
  • 23. Jarrad Butler  

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie