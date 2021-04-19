Reigning champions Mayo to face Sligo after Connacht football championship draw made

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea lifting the Nestor Cup in November. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

THE DRAW FOR the 2021 Connacht Senior Football Championship has been made, with holders Mayo facing Sligo in the quarter-final.

The winners of that clash face Leitrim in the last four, while 2017 and 2019 champions Roscommon and 2016 and 2018 winners Galway go head-to-head in the other semi-final in the straight knockout race for the Nestor Cup.

James Horan’s Green and Red beat Galway by the narrowest possible margin in last year’s decider, after Sligo pulled out of their semi-final with the Tribesmen due to Covid-19 cases.

Connacht GAA President John Murphy joined Marty Morrissey to conduct the draw on RTÉ’s 6.01 news. Fixture details and venues will be confirmed at a later stage.

The Munster football and hurling draws took place this morning, with more to come tomorrow.

Connacht SFC draw

Quarter final

Mayo v Sligo

Semi-finals

Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo

Roscommon v Galway