Connacht confirm February friendly with Harlequins

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED a mid-season friendly with Harlequins next February.

The province will head to London to take on the Premiership side at the Twickenham Stoop on Friday, 21 February. Ireland face Wales in round three of the Six Nations the following day in Cardiff.

The friendly sits between Connacht’s URC meetings with Cardiff (15 February) and Benetton (1 March).

The two sides last met in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 Champions Cup pool stages, with Harlequins winning twice and Connacht recording a 9-8 victory at the Sportsground in January 2012 – their first ever win in the competition.

Tickets for next year’s game will be available at www.quins.co.uk.