Connacht will use Air Dome to stage GAA county senior games when 2022 season begins

CONNACHT GAA WILL stage an entire senior inter-county competition in an indoor facility with the 2022 season set to commence in the province in January.
The Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan in Mayo will be used for the pre-season FBD league competition.
Four games will take place in a knockout format at the facility, beginning with Andy Moran’s first competitive match at the helm for Leitrim on Tuesday 4 January, when they face Sligo.
The winners of that game will play a semi-final against Roscommon the following Saturday, while there will be Friday night action for the other semi-final as Mayo meet Galway. The final is down for Friday 14 January.
All games will be live-streamed with counties having 26-player panels and all players allowed see action.
There will be two extra-time periods of 10 minutes each if the teams finish level after normal time and then a Golden Score to decide the result after that if necessary.
FBD League Fixtures 2022
Preliminary Round
- Leitrim v Sligo – Tuesday 4 January.
Semi-finals
- Mayo v Galway – Friday 7 January.
- Leitrim/Sligo v Roscommon – Saturday 8 January.
Final
- Friday 14 January.
