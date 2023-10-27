O'Halloran and Murray promoted to Connacht's starting line-up; O'Toole returns for Ulster

LAST UPDATE | 7 hours ago
CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has made two changes to his starting side for tomorrow’s URC fixture against Glasgow Warriors at The Sportsground (KO 3pm, TG4).
Following last week’s bonus point win over the Ospreys, the province’s coaching staff have opted to bring in full-back Tiernan O’Halloran for his first appearance of the season, while Niall Murray is handed a start after coming off the bench last week.
🟢 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🟢
Here is your Connacht 23 for tomorrow's Round 2⃣ clash against Glasgow Warriors at The Sportsground 🟢🦅
Read more: https://t.co/AKDqzRd6CY#ConnachtRugby | 🎟️ https://t.co/Se8O5ZhxhG pic.twitter.com/YIVLEYxZwR
The remaining backs are unchanged. Caolin Blade captains the side from scrum-half, JJ Hanrahan is at out-half, there’s a centre partnership of Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell, and Byron Ralston and Diarmuid Kilgallen are named on the wings.
The front row again sees Dylan Tierney-Martin alongside props Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier, while Joe Joyce is retained after his player of the match performance last week. The starting team is completed by No 8 Jarrad Butler and flankers Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton.
Ready for round 2⃣
Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on Connacht at The Sportsground tomorrow afternoon!
📺 The match is live on @ViaplaySportsUK, kick-off 3pm #WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/m76kHjz2NW
The Connacht coaching team have gone for a 6/2 split on the bench, meaning Darragh Murray could make his first appearance of the season with Oisín Dowling and the fit-again Conor Oliver also in the 23.
CONNACHT:
- 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
- 14. Byron Ralston
- 13. Tom Farrell
- 12. Cathal Forde
- 11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
- 10. JJ Hanrahan
- 9. Caolin Blade (Capt)
- 1. Denis Buckley
- 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
- 3. Jack Aungier
- 4. Niall Murray
- 5. Joe Joyce
- 6. Cian Prendergast
- 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 8. Jarrad Butler
Replacements:
- 16.Tadgh McElroy
- 17. Peter Dooley
- 18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
- 19. Darragh Murray
- 20. Oisín Dowling
- 21. Colm Reilly
- 22. Liam McNamara
- 23. Conor Oliver
Ulster head Coach Dan McFarland, meanwhile, has named his side for the province’s first home URC fixture, against the Bulls on Sunday (KO 5pm, TG4 and Premier Sports).
Ulster kicked off their season with a bonus-point 36-40 victory in Italy, beating Zebre Parma.
Stalwart lock, Alan O’Connor, returns to the side to captain the Ulster men.
In the front row, the province’s long-serving Ballymena prop, Andy Warwick, starts at loosehead, where he is joined by Ireland internationals Tom Stewart at hooker, and Tom O’Toole at tighthead.
O’Connor is joined in the second row by Ireland international Kieran Treadwell.
In the back-row, Dave Ewers makes his home debut after joining the province from Exeter Chiefs in the summer. Dave McCann starts as the openside flanker and Nick Timoney gets the nod at No 8, making his 99th appearance for the province.
The half-back partnership is a familiar one, as scrum-half Nathan Doak is joined by the experienced Billy Burns at No 10, who returns to the starting line-up after coming on as a replacement last weekend in Italy.
In a youthful centre partnership formed in the Ulster Academy, Jude Postlethwaite makes his first start at Kingspan Stadium, alongside James Hume.
Jacob Stockdale will hope to continue his try-scoring start to the season as he retains his position on Ulster’s left wing. On the other side, Rob Baloucoune, returns to the starting line-up after missing last weekend’s away win.
Will Addison gets ready to play at Kingspan Stadium for the first time since 2021, starting at full-back.
‼️Team Announcement‼️
🏉Vodacom Bulls vs Ulster
🗓️29.10.2023
⏰19:00
📍Kingspan Stadium
McFarland has gone for a 5:3 split on the bench as John Andrew, Callum Reid, Greg McGrath, Cormac Izuchukwu, Marcus Rea, Dave Shanahan, Stewart Moore and Mike Lowry form the replacement options.
ULSTER:
- 15. Will Addison
- 14. Rob Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Jude Postlethwaite
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9. Nathan Doak
- 1. Andy Warwick
- 2. Tom Stewart
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Alan O’Connor (Capt)
- 5. Kieran Treadwell
- 6. Dave Ewers
- 7. Dave McCann
- 8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
- 16. John Andrew
- 17. Callum Reid
- 18. Greg McGrath
- 19. Cormac Izuchukwu
- 20. Marcus Rea
- 21. Dave Shanahan
- 22. Stewart Moore
- 23. Mike Lowry.